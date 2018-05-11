Mic teams up with The Cinemart & Billboard to distribute highly-anticipated Fyre Festival docuseries

Mic announced today that Hulu has greenlit production and signed on as the exclusive distribution partner of the landmark docuseries about the collapse of Fyre Festival, to be produced by Mic, The Cinemart and Billboard.

The explosive docuseries about the presumed ultra-luxurious music festival gone wrong will explore the intricate series of relationships and events leading up to the Festival and expose those held accountable. Featuring exclusive interviews with the organizers of the event, stranded festival-goers, investors and legal teams handling the backlash, the series will reveal never-before-seen footage, leaked documents, emails and recordings leading to the disastrous weekend. With some of the strongest voices and writers in the industry, the series draws on Billboard’s elite roster of reporters and commentators and Mic’s in-depth investigative reporting on the Festival.

In 2017, the first-ever Fyre Festival was touted as the “Coachella in the Caribbean,” according to its organizers. Envisioned by 25-year-old serial entrepreneur Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, set on a private Bahamian island, Fyre was designed to invigorate the millennial generation’s thirst for music, viral fame, Instagrammable luxury, and access to celebrities. Celebrity influencers like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid touted the fest on their social feeds, luring millions of followers to an unforgettable event. It became just that for all the wrong reasons. In the days leading up to the planned event, every major musical act withdrew, and that was just the beginning of what became one of the biggest stories of the year. Within weeks of the fiasco, several major lawsuits were leveled against McFarland and Ja Rule, totaling over $100 million in damages. McFarland plead guilty to two counts of fraud and is facing up to 40 years in prison, his fate will be revealed this summer.

The Cinemart will head production with directors Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason and executive producer Michael Gasparro. John Amato and Dana Miller will executive produce for Billboard, with Jake Horowitz, Sharmi Gandhi and Angela Freedman executive producing for Mic. The deal for the docuseries was brokered by Creative Artists Agency (CAA).