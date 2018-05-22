Why Aja doesn’t want to create “drag music” — and why that’s not an insult to those that do
Aja Joamir Salcedo/Mic

Why Aja doesn’t want to create “drag music” — and why that’s not an insult to those that do

By Evan Ross Katz | 

There are myriad ways a queen’s career can go post-Drag Race. One can continue club gigs, with the assumption their bookings will increase (and hopefully their rate will go up, too). One can go on tour, star in films, write books, mount theatrical productions, create fashion film, make herstory on Broadway. Or perhaps a queen takes the most common post-show avenue and releases music.

Alaska Thunderuck, Bob the Drag Queen, Trixie Mattel, Sharon Needles, Bebe Zahara Benet, Raja, Ginger Minj, Shangela, Tatiana, Jinkx Monsoon, Courtney Act, Violet Chachki, Adore Delano, Miss Fame, Manila Luzon, Laganja Estranja, Phi Phi O’Hara, Pearl, Alyssa Edwards, Latrice Royale, Honey Mahogany, Pandora Boxx, Detox and Tammie Brown are part of the not-so-few roster of queens who have recorded music since appearing on the show.

And now we can add Aja, the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9/All-Stars 3 alum, to that list. On May 11, they released their very first E.P., In My Feelings. The album was pre-empted by lead single “Finish Her!” and the follow-up single, “Brujería,” was dubbed “unironically great” by Mic.

“I really just wanted to touch on the fact that the media has often misrepresented Afro-Caribbean practices and deemed that as evil or demonic,” Aja said of the song, which is the Spanish word for “witchcraft,” and its accompanying video.

Source: Aja The Kween/YouTube

Aja’s foray into music has given their fans something to whet their appetites, but as it often goes, particularly in the dragosphere, the insatiable fans are often the loudest — and most critical — online. That doesn’t phase Aja though.

“I like to talk back because I’m all about getting to see other people’s perspectives,” Aja said. “If someone tells me ‘your music is trash,’ I’m going to want to know why they think that. When they give me that negative feedback, I just think, ‘Who are you and what do you do again?’ You don’t have to like it, if you don’t like it it’s not for you, I get it, but I’m not going to kill myself over it.”

Now, does Aja consider their music drag music, an unofficial genre that some use to characterize music released by queens? “It’s such a weird subject,” they explained. “People get offended by it for some reason. It’s not an offensive term; I just really don’t consider my music drag music. I’m not rapping about lip gloss and lace fronts.”

Source: Aja The Kween/YouTube

Instead, Aja raps about subjects familiar to fans of artists like Nicki Minaj or Cardi B: Navigating fame (and the moochers it brings about), boasting about artistic and sexual prowess and asserting the fact that they’re “hood but I’m educated.” Case in point, their references, which range from Nefertiti to Tilda Swinton to Marsha P. Johnson.

“I feel like drag music is more obviously made for the Drag Race fandom; drag songs that have no point or a parody or really devoid of any message,” they said. “I don’t do parodies, and I’m not writing music that has no point or makes no sense or just because it’s funny or fun. My music has a point and a message. I feel like there are other drag artists, like Adore Delano, I don’t consider her music drag music, it’s just regular music. Or Pabllo Vittar, I wouldn’t consider that drag music; she’s a pop star. I don’t consider my music to be drag music nor do I consider it to be told from a drag point of view. My music is moreso told from a very blurred, non-binary point of view.”

So should we expect an L.P. any time soon? “Most of these tracks are written in a plane ride or overnight the day before we went into the studio because we had no time. So I really want to sit back and really invest a lot of time into writing music so that way I can deliver a full-on zhuzh album.”

Share:
Evan Ross Katz
By Evan Ross Katz
Senior editor, Strut

Recommended video

'Get Out' won an Oscar without catering to the Academy's favorite black movie tropes.

March 5, 2018

Most recent

This Donald Trump subreddit has been fully taken over by Donald Glover fans

15m ago

Why Aja doesn’t want to create “drag music” — and why that’s not an insult to those that do

19m ago

The US government faces thousands of cyberattacks a year. So why won’t Trump protect his data?

43m ago

We asked you to share your stories of living #WhileBlack. Here are your responses.

May 21, 2018

Google seems to have removed the famous “don’t be evil” phrase from its code of conduct

May 21, 2018

The rush is on to declare the alleged Texas shooter a left-wing or right-wing terrorist

May 18, 2018

64 years after Brown: How private religious schools are taking America backwards on segregation

May 18, 2018

Houston police are investigating alleged abduction of black teen by group of white men

May 18, 2018

The US birth rate is the lowest in 30 years, but what’s the cause of this downtick?

May 18, 2018

Whatever you do, do not participate in this royal wedding meme on Facebook

May 18, 2018