Multiple victims being treated after “active shooter” incident at Santa Fe High School in Texas
In this image taken from video law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Uncredited/AP

By Brianna Provenzano | 

Multiple victims are being treated after students at a high school near Houston were placed on lockdown on Friday morning following a shooting that reportedly took place on campus. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that there are “multiple casualties.”

In a tweet, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed the fatalities and said that one suspect is in custody and another has been detained after the incident at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas. Gonzalez added that the incident is no longer considered “an active situation,” and said that multiple victims, including a police officer, were being treated for injuries.

In an earlier Facebook post, the Santa Fe School District confirmed that an incident involving an active shooter had taken place and that the school had been placed on lockdown, but noted that the situation “is active, but has been contained.” The post also said that there have been “confirmed injuries,” but an exact tally on victims or the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

“Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location,” the post reads. “All other campuses are operating under their regular schedules.”

Witnesses toldlocal ABC affiliate KTRK that the shooting took place in an art class between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m., but no information on a suspect or victims was immediately available.

Law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas.
Law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. Uncredited/AP

Aerial images from the scene showed students being lined up outside the school while law enforcement swarmed the scene.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Brianna Provenzano
By Brianna Provenzano
Reporter, Hype

