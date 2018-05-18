Food is a key part of every wedding celebration — even one as massive as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s, every feature of which has been breathlessly reported.

When the couple announced their wedding cake flavors two months ago, it was clear no delicious detail would be overlooked. Traditionally, royal couples have fruitcake at their wedding, but Harry and Markle opted for a cake made of organic Amalfi lemons and English elderflower, a modern but elegant choice.

If there is one theme that has remained prevalent throughout Harry and Markle’s engagement, it’s the blending of classic tradition with modern touches. Here, Mic breaks down everything we know about the food at the big event — and what it says about the future of the monarchy.

The wedding luncheon

When it comes to the order of events, Harry and Markle are following a script similar to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding. The wedding ceremony will be followed by a luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth II and, later, a more exclusive dinner reception hosted by Prince Charles.

It was revealed Monday the couple would forgo a sit-down meal at their wedding luncheon at Windsor Castle, instead serving canapé and food bowls for a standing reception to make it easier for them speak to as many of their 600 guests as possible.

The royal kitchens at Windsor Castle begin preparations for the wedding banquet for the upcoming marriage ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. WPA Pool/Getty Images

While beautiful food bowls are a hit on Instagram — Markle is a former lifestyle blogger, after all — they’re not the most practical or neatest of choices.

“Imagine a standing reception when you’re trying to balance a bowl, utensil and a glass of bubbly,” Kylie Carlson, director of the International Academy of Wedding and Event Planning, said in an email interview.

Cell phones have been banned from the luncheon, so that’s one less thing for guests to juggle.

Over the past week, Windsor Castle’s kitchen has shared images of local seasonal produce like tomatoes and asparagus — some from the queen’s own gardens — that will be served at the wedding luncheon.

“Luckily, the seasons have just fallen perfectly and that’s become the main focus in the decision-making,” royal household head chef Mark Flanagan said in a statement.

Carlson said the use of in-season vegetables is “a nod to Meghan’s mostly vegan lifestyle.”

Kitchen staff work in the royal kitchen at Windsor Castle as preparations for the wedding banquet begin. David Parker/Getty Images

That’s very on-trend for the California-born, food-loving bride.

“Meghan Markle’s foodie status dates back far before she met Harry, so I’m not surprised that the menu is largely focused on seasonal items,” Heather Jones, associate sales director at Wente Vineyards, said in an email interview.

And finally, the wedding cake — made with 200 Amalfi lemons and 500 organic eggs from Suffolk over a five-day process — will be served at the end of lunch.

Claire Ptak of Violet Bakery and head baker Izaak Adams put finishing touches on the royal wedding cake. WPA Pool/Getty Images

The private dinner reception

A wedding this big is, of course, an all-day affair. Prince Charles will host a more intimate reception later in the evening at Frogmore House, where the couple’s engagement photos were taken. Rumor has it the menu will include the likes of South African wagyu beef and Tiki-themed tropical drinks, not to mention an after-hours ice cream truck.

A photo posted by (@) on

Late-night snacks have long been a fun, if not unexpected, addition to wedding celebrations. Harry reportedly encouraged big brother William to have food trucks at his nuptials, too.

“Meghan and Harry have done a wonderful job of respecting decorum while still allowing their wedding to be a reflection of who they are as a couple,” Diane Gottsman, an etiquette expert with the Protocol School of Texas, said in an email interview.

Food trucks and Tiki cocktails are as millennial as it gets for Harry and Markle, who are clearly showing the world that they like to have fun.

“It’s going to be a long day for all in attendance, and no matter how much fun they are having, they’re still going to be exhausted,” Jones said. “Why not offer an ice cream nightcap as the celebration comes to a close?”