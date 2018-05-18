Whatever you do, do not participate in this royal wedding meme on Facebook

There’s a lot of discussion around protecting user information online, but sometimes the biggest danger to your online security is you.

There’s a new royal wedding meme going around Facebook that tells you how to create your “wedding guest name.” “Start with either Lord or Lady,” the meme says. “Your first name is one of your grandparents’ names. Your surname is the name of your first pet, then ‘of’ followed by the name of the street you grew up on.” The meme is being shared in a lot of Facebook groups, and it urges you to comment your “wedding guest name” below the post. It’s usually accompanied by a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The royal wedding meme Facebook/Facebook

The meme says it’s “just for fun,” but it’s also a very clear way to give away answers to your security questions. “What was the name of your first pet?” and “What street did you grow up on?” are common security questions asked when you’re trying to log into an account.

It’s a good idea to give specifically-worded answers to security questions when you’re setting up an account. You can write your answer backward or write it in a different language, Nathan Olivarez-Giles said in the Wall Street Journal.

“We need to be careful about how share information on social media,” security consultant and author Mark Burnett said. “The high-resolution photographs we share from our smartphones might reveal passwords on sticky notes and white boards, employee badges, or even allow a copy made of a key hanging on someone’s belt. Even fingerprints can be lifted from a photograph.... It doesn’t take much to protect ourselves, just a second glance and a little thought can make a huge difference.”

Another shocking security revelation made the rounds on Twitter this week, again showing how easy it is to trick people into giving up their personal information.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of a text message in which someone asks a stranger if they can send a two-factor authentication code to their phone so they can access an account. “Hey! I know you don’t know me, but many years ago I used to have your number,” the text message says. “I’m trying to log in to an old account that is still tied to {redacted] but it’s telling me that it will send me a verification code. I’d like to know if it’d be okay with you if I request the code and if you can just text it back to me?”

The person responded “Ok,” and sent the code right over, giving this person access to the account.

You can make your password as complicated as you want, but if you’re reckless with your personal information, you’ll end up in trouble.

May 18, 2018, 2:18 p.m.: This story has been updated.