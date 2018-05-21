We asked you to share your stories of living #WhileBlack. Here are your responses.

By Anthony Smith | 
2:41 min
0:00
opinion
Mic invites contributors and staff to offer commentary and context about news and timely issues.

In America, people will call the police on you if you wait at a Starbucks, if you ask for silverware at a Waffle House or if you play some golf at a golf course — but only if you’re black.

Stories like these, where black Americans are perceived as dangerous due to the color of their skin, are all too common in this country. And activist Brittany Packnett thinks the first step towards ending these everyday injustices is to talk about them.

“Just for being black, we are seen as a threat to society,” Packnett said in a Mic video. “We want to talk about the undue and unjust burdens that are placed on people simply for the color of their skin.”

In April, Packnett asked you to use the hashtag #WhileBlack and tell stories of when you experienced harm because of the color of your skin.

“Dating while black, interviewing while black, stargazing while black — the stories have poured in from across the country, and the list goes on and on,” Packnett said. “Only when we share our stories can we begin to change the conversation. Only when we share our stories can we begin to shift the narrative. Please keep the conversation going.”

Mic compiled some of the responses into a video op-ed that you can watch here. We are including some more of the responses below.

Buying Groceries #WhileBlack

Hailing a Cab #WhileBlack

Interviewing #WhileBlack

Staying in a Hotel #WhileBlack

Working out #WhileBlack

Partying #WhileBlack

Apartment Hunting #WhileBlack

Dating #WhileBlack

Mowing the Lawn #WhileBlack

Parenting #WhileBlack

Practicing the Law #WhileBlack

Brittany Packnett wants you to tell your story in the hopes of keeping the national conversation going. Watch the video op-ed, and use the hashtag #WhileBlack on Twitter if you have a story to share.

Share:
Anthony Smith
By Anthony Smith
Senior writer

Recommended video

Who gets to cash in on legal marijuana?

April 20, 2018

Most recent

We asked you to share your stories of living #WhileBlack. Here are your responses.

2h ago

Google seems to have removed the famous “don’t be evil” phrase from its code of conduct

5h ago

The rush is on to declare the alleged Texas shooter a left-wing or right-wing terrorist

May 18, 2018

64 years after Brown: How private religious schools are taking America backwards on segregation

May 18, 2018

Houston police are investigating alleged abduction of black teen by group of white men

May 18, 2018

The US birth rate is the lowest in 30 years, but what’s the cause of this downtick?

May 18, 2018

Whatever you do, do not participate in this royal wedding meme on Facebook

May 18, 2018

Suspect named in Texas high school shooting, as many as 10 dead

May 18, 2018

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 10, episode 9: With The Vixen gone, the drama ratchets down considerably

May 18, 2018

Gina Haspel confirmed as next CIA director amid backlash over her role in torture program

May 17, 2018