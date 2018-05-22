Attorney: Texas trooper sexually assaulted woman, threatened fiancé during traffic stop

A Grapevine, Texas, woman has accused a Texas Department of Public Safety state trooper of sexually assaulting her and making a veiled threat during a traffic stop, according to her attorney.

Lee Merritt — one of two attorneys for Sherita Dixon Cole, a 37-year-old human resources professional — said Officer Daniel Hubbard pulled his client over around 1:30 a.m. Sunday under suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

“She was taken to Hubbard’s cruiser and forcefully groped, fondled and vaginally penetrated during a prolonged arrest that included assaults outside and inside of the police vehicle,” Merritt said in a written statement provided to Mic during a text-messaged conversation, as well as posted on Facebook.

The Texas Department of Public Safety declined to immediately provide an arrest report on Monday, but said the trooper’s dashcam footage doesn’t back up Dixon Cole’s account.

“The video shows absolutely no evidence to support the serious accusations against the trooper during the DWI arrest of the suspect,” Lt. Lonny Haschel wrote in an emailed statement. “The Ellis County [District Attorney]’s Office has reviewed video of the traffic stop and arrest, and the department is working to release the video to the public as soon as possible.”

Merritt’s statement said Dixon Cole “alleged that certain steps were taken to obscure video evidence and to avoid dashcam recordings.”

The attorney said over the phone Monday night that the trooper made Dixon Cole take multiple sobriety tests, including a breathalyzer, which she passed. But the trooper handcuffed Dixon Cole and told her he was taking her to jail because he “didn’t like [her] attitude,” according to Merritt.

The attorney said Dixon Cole told him that the trooper forced her to sit in the front passenger seat of his police cruiser instead of the back seat, telling her she could “earn her way home if she really wanted to go.” The trooper walked back around the car and sat in the driver’s seat next to Dixon Cole before putting his hand on her thigh and hiking up her skirt, Merritt said.

Activist and writer Shaun King’s tweet about the alleged assault went viral Sunday.

The statement from Merritt said Dixon Cole called her fiancé — whose name was not provided — immediately after being pulled over and he arrived at the scene during her arrest.

“Once her fiancé arrived the officer said to her, ‘Who is this?’” Merritt said Monday night. “She explained it was her fiancé. The officer said, ‘I’m going to let you talk to him.’”

Dixon Cole told Merritt that when the trooper came around to open her door, he gave her an indirect, but clear warning.

“The officer said, ‘Is he armed?’ referring to Dixon Cole’s fiancé,” Merritt said Monday night. “My client said, ‘No.’ The officer said, ‘Well, he will be if you say anything, and [the gun] will be visible. Do you know what I mean?’ My client nodded in compliance that she understood what he was saying.”

When contacted on Tuesday about this allegation, the Texas Department of Public Safety sent Mic the same response as on Monday: “The [dashcam] video shows absolutely no evidence to support the serious accusations against the trooper during the DWI arrest of the suspect.”

Merritt said the trooper allowed Dixon Cole’s fiancé to speak with her. The fiancé told the trooper he would follow the car on its way to the county jail, according to Merritt, but the trooper allegedly warned the fiancé he would be arrested if tried.

Dixon Cole’s fiancé drove a short distance up the road and waited for the trooper to head toward the county jail, Merritt said Monday night. Instead, the trooper drove his cruiser behind a vacant dealership.

“He told [Dixon Cole] that he knew a place where they could go and where he could get what he wanted so she did not have to go to jail,” Merritt said. “He continued to pull at her clothes and place his hand down her shirt and up her skirt.”

Eventually, the trooper took Dixon Cole to Ellis County Jail, according to Merritt, whose statement said Dixon Cole’s family posted bond nearly six hours before she was released.

The attorney also accused law enforcement of failing to properly investigate the incident in its immediate aftermath.

“A more thorough investigation would likely yield additional physical evidence within the cruiser and on the uniform of [the trooper],” Merritt wrote in the statement. “By not allowing [Dixon Cole] to make an official report at the time of her complaint and denying her immediate medical treatment, [Ellis County Jail] failed their responsibility.”

The department has yet to confirm whether it will investigate this case any further. We will update this story if we hear back.