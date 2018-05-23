Lizzie Pannill Fletcher wins Democratic primary runoff in Texas’ 7th District

Attorney Lizzie Pannill Fletcher won a Democratic primary runoff in Texas’ suburban Houston-based 7th District Tuesday night, defeating fellow Democrat Laura Moser in a race that had been overshadowed by the warring factions of the Democratic party.

Fletcher easily defeated Moser, 67% to 33%, with 100% of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press. Fletcher will go on to face GOP Rep. John Culberson in a district Hillary Clinton won by a 1-point margin in the 2016 presidential election.

Fletcher’s win is also a win for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which came out against Moser thanks to condescending articles Moser once wrote about the state of Texas. The DCCC’s involvement in the race incensed the anti-establishment wing of the Democratic Party.

After the DCCC came out in against Moser, the Bernie Sanders-inspired group Our Revolution endorsed Moser in the contest.

But Fletcher ultimately had a cash advantage and the support of EMILY’s List, which backs Democratic women who support abortion rights. This helped propel her to victory.

Fletcher’s win is yet another loss for the Sanders-inspired Our Revolution, which will further fuel the growing concern this week that the group is in a state of “disarray” as primary season hits.

Texas’ 7th District is rated a “tilt Republican” contest by Inside Elections.