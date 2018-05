Another one bites the dust. Interview magazine, which was founded by Andy Warhol in 1969, is closing.

The legacy it leaves behind is one filled with actually interesting stories of celebrities interviewing celebrities, and a bevy of groundbreaking and truly beautiful covers. With a sharp eye on up-and-comers, and celebrities who weren’t afraid to get a little weird, Interview gave us a ton of memorable covers over the past nearly 50 years.

Here are some of our favorites:

Bianca Jagger, January 1973

Bianca Jagger on the cover of ‘Interview’ Interview

Madonna on the cover of ‘Interview’ Interview

Denzel Washington, July 1990

Denzel Washington on the cover of ‘Interview’ Interview

River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves, November 1991

Keanu Reeves and River Phoenix on the cover of ‘Interview’ Interview

Mark Wahlberg, February 1992

Mark Wahlberg on the cover of ‘Interview’ Interview

Leonardo DiCaprio, June 1994

Leonardo DiCaprio on the cover of ‘Interview’ Interview

Lil’ Kim on the cover of ‘Interview’ Interview

Christina Ricci, December 1999

Christina Ricci on the cover of ‘Interview’ Interview

Bjork on the cover of ‘Interview’ Interview

A$AP Rocky on the cover of ‘Interview’ Interview

Naomi Campbell, September 2014

Naomi Campbell on the cover of ‘Interview’ Interview

Kim Kardashian West, September 2017