Fruit of the Loom’s new #PutAShirtOn campaign hilariously puts dudes’ shirtless selfies on blast
A still from Fruit of the Loom’s latest campaign YouTube

Fruit of the Loom’s new #PutAShirtOn campaign hilariously puts dudes’ shirtless selfies on blast

By Rachel Lubitz | 

Fruit of the Loom’s latest commercial begins with a harrowing statistic: “Every 7.3 seconds, a man posts a photo of himself without a shirt.”

“A concern that last year alone exposed over 352 million people to a tragic problem,” the narrator continues. “Shirts are falling apart before men can take a picture in them.”

As images of men’s shirtless selfies flash across your screen, the narrator says: “How are these shirts getting so shredded, ripped, cut up? We don’t know.”

And here begins the true core of #PutAShirtOn, Fruit of the Loom’s new genius social campaign:

“We can make a difference by identifying the men living without a quality T-shirt and commenting on shirtless selfies with #PutAShirtOn,” the narrator says. “We can work through this epidemic together.”

The commercial then insists that with something as simple as one of Fruit of the Loom’s new Eversoft tees, which on the campaign’s website is advertised as costing the price of a sandwich, men can defend against more than just odor and moisture, but shirtlessness too.

Won’t you help their cause?

Now, it’s truly rare that an ad campaign from a brand is actually, well, funny. With just the right hint of sarcasm and satire, this ad is absolutely brutal, and we love that.

Twitter is appreciating it greatly too of course, noting that Fruit of the Loom has, in a word, SNAPPED.

Now of course this has already offended at least one person: a man, who told Fruit of the Loom not to tell him what to do. Which, you know, is fair. But Fruit of the Loom simply fired back: “Our only goal is to help men in want find the quality tee they need.”

Who can really argue with that?

Mic has reached out to Fruit of the Loom for comment, and will update when we hear back.

Share:
Rachel Lubitz
By Rachel Lubitz
Reporter, Strut

Recommended video

Meet Farren Fucci, the super stylist who won over Rihanna and is showing the fashion world what’s up

March 20, 2018

Most recent

Fruit of the Loom’s new #PutAShirtOn campaign hilariously puts dudes’ shirtless selfies on blast

1h ago

Jason Bateman responds to ‘Arrested Development’ interview backlash: “I’m incredibly embarrassed”

2h ago

28-year-old trans woman Gigi Pierce shot and killed in Portland, Oregon

May 23, 2018

Cohen attempts to distance himself from “Taxi King” after guilty plea — but how are they connected?

May 23, 2018

Amazon sold facial recognition software to law enforcement. Here’s why some say it’s dangerous.

May 23, 2018

NFL approves rule requiring players to stand during the national anthem

May 23, 2018

Trump repeats claim FBI spied on his campaign in seething Twitter rant about “criminal deep state”

May 23, 2018

Lizzie Pannill Fletcher wins Democratic primary runoff in Texas’ 7th District

May 23, 2018

Stacey Abrams is running to be the first black female governor in America

May 22, 2018

This Donald Trump subreddit has been fully taken over by Donald Glover fans

May 22, 2018