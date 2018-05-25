Cate Blanchett and pantsuits: a love story for the ages

There are the celebrity fashion moments that are indisputably great, and then there are the celebrity fashion moments that make us re-evaluate our entire lives. Rihanna gives us these moments almost daily, as does Cate Blanchett.

Of course, Blanchett has remained a fashion icon for years now, with plenty of memorable gowns and awards show and premiere dresses that we still think about on the regular. But we have a particular affection for one of her favorite fashion moves: the suit.

Time and time again, Blanchett proves that no one on earth, or in the universe, knows how to wear a suit better than her. (Sorry ‘bout it, Idris Elba.) The latest evidence of this increasingly correct theory came this week, when Blanchett stepped out in New York City in this ravishing blue glitter tracksuit by Armani.

Cate Blanchett out in New York City Getty Images

Upon first seeing this look, we wanted to immediately run and light our entire closets on fire. There’s just no use trying anymore.

Blanchett actually wore it to the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

We hope that this the look we see when we close our eyes never changes.

Cate Blanchett on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” NBC Universal

At the Cannes Film Festival this very month, she was kind enough to show up in multiple killer suits. The first one was this sherbet yellow Calvin Klein suit for day one of Cannes, where she was serving as the grand jury president.

A photo posted by (@) on

And then there was this divine pink Stella McCartney suit for the festival’s first jury photo call.

Cate Blanchett (second from right) during a photo call for the jury at the 71st Cannes Film Festival Joel C Ryan/AP

For a red carpet suit moment, there was this Givenchy jumpsuit (hey, it still counts!), which she wore to a screening.

Cate Blanchett attends the screening of ‘Capharnaum’ Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

And then a sleepwear-inspired suit by Loewe, as captured by her fantastic stylist Elizabeth Stewart.

A photo posted by (@) on

For the festival’s closing night, she wore a spin on a men’s tuxedo, by Alexander McQueen, which we’d say still counts too.

Cate Blanchett at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Arthur Mola/AP

Cate Blanchett at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Valery Hache/Getty Images

We are in no way worthy.

According to Stewart, she and Blanchett made an effort to wear as many female designers as possible, with Sarah Burton designing this particular McQueen get-up.

A photo posted by (@) on

Before Cannes, Blanchett was making her love of pantsuits widely known, like at CinemaCon in April, for which she wore a cream brocade Gucci suit with black detailing.

Cate Blanchett (second from right) at CinemaCon 2018 Chris Pizzello/AP

Cate Blanchett at CinemaCon 2018 Chris Pizzello/AP

To the Giorgio Armani show in Milan this past September, she showed up in Armani of course, but rather than go with a more-expected gown or pretty dress, she went for a pinkish plaid suit.

Cate Blanchett at the Giorgio Armani women’s Fall/Winter 2018/19 fashion show Antonio Calanni/AP

Between the checkered shirt and those sunglasses, we felt off-balance for a good week.

To ComicCon in 2017, she wore yet another plaid suit, this one in a more traditional grey plaid by Monse.

Cate Blanchett at ComicCon 2017 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

And if you think this affection for suits is new, check out Blanchett at the 2011 Sydney Film Festival and at the Tony Awards in 2010.

Cate Blanchett at the Sydney Film Festival in 2011 Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett at the 64th Annual Tony Awards in 2010 Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Girl is loyal.

Cate Blanchett at the 2010 Tony Awards Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Even after all of that, Blanchett is not done giving us suit inspiration. To an Oceans 8 press event in New York just this week, she wore a purple suede (suede!) suit by Ferragamo.

(L-R): Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling attend the ‘Ocean’s 8’ worldwide photo call at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Mike Coppola/Getty Images

(L-R): Awkwafina, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling attend the ‘Ocean’s 8’ worldwide photo call at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Evan Agostini/AP

The Oceans 8 cast is one of the most fashionable casts that has ever been assembled, and yet Blanchett managed to shine. Granted, Rihanna was not in attendance, but this is still quite the feat.

Never stop wearing suits, Cate Blanchett. We beg of you.