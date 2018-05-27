The North Korea summit is back on as South Korea says Kim Jung-un is committed to denuclearization
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, walk after their meeting at the northern side of Panmunjom in North Korea on May 26. Uncredited/AP

The North Korea summit is back on as South Korea says Kim Jung-un is committed to denuclearization

By Alison Durkee | 

The North Korea summit may be back on again after both North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump appeared open to the possibility of keeping their date to discuss denuclearization on June 12. The about-face comes just days after Trump very publicly and abruptly pulled out of the talks, releasing a letter Thursday criticizing North Korea’s “open hostility” to the U.S.

Kim met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Saturday in the wake of Trump’s cancellation to discuss how to proceed. Following the meeting, North Korea’s state news agency KCNA reported in a statement that it was still Kim’s “fixed will” to see the U.S.-North Korea talks take place.

“Chairman Kim and I have agreed that the June 12 summit should be held successfully, and that our quest for the Korean peninsula’s denuclearization and a perpetual peace regime should not be halted,” Moon said in a news conference Sunday following his meeting with Kim.

After abruptly canceling the North Korean summit Thursday, Trump told reporters Saturday that he, too, was still considering the June 12 meeting.

“We’re doing very well in terms of the summit with North Korea,” Trump said at the White House Saturday. “It’s moving along very nicely. So we’re looking at June 12 in Singapore. That hasn’t changed. So, we’ll see what happens.”

The fate of much-hyped June 12 summit has been in limbo in recent weeks. North Korea was the first to waver, threatening on May 15 that the fate of the meeting could be in jeopardy due to the U.S.’s military exercises with North Korea. Trump then preemptively cancelled the meeting Thursday, citing a recent North Korean statement that called Vice President Mike Pence “ignorant and stupid.”

Despite the summit’s uncertainty, a team of American officials arrived in North Korea Sunday to begin preliminary negotiations over the substance of the summit. The American delegation is being led by former U.S. ambassador to South Korea Sung Kim, and also includes National Security Council Korea specialist Allison Hooker and a Defense Department official.

The outcome of these “practical talks” between the U.S. and North Korea will likely determine whether the June 12 meeting takes place, Moon said Sunday. He added that there may be some points of contention, however; the two sides appear to have differing ideas of what constitutes denuclearization, and North Korea is not convinced that it can trust the U.S.’s guarantees of security for North Korea and Kim’s government if it agrees to denuclearize.

“What is unclear to Chairman Kim Jong Un is not the will for denuclearization, but the concern that if [North Korea] denuclearizes, whether the U.S. can end hostile relations and guarantee the security of the [Kim] regime,” Moon said.

“I urge North Korea and the U.S. to confirm each other’s will by sharing their problems with each other and communicating directly,” Moon added.

Share:
Alison Durkee
By Alison Durkee
Contributor, Navigating Trump's America
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Opinion: Brittany Packnett on Trump and the NFL

May 26, 2018

Most recent

Brittany Packnett on NFL: If you can’t handle peaceful protest, then what can you handle?

May 26, 2018

The NFL’s latest attempt to kill the #TakeAKnee movement may be bringing it back to life

May 25, 2018

The R Kelly abuse allegations mirror classic sex trafficking dynamics, expert says. Here’s how.

May 25, 2018

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 10, episode 10: Monét X Change exit interview

May 25, 2018

Trump continues to seethe about the FBI informant

May 25, 2018

Harvey Weinstein surrenders to police, faces rape charges

May 25, 2018

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 10, episode 10: The final judging could foreshadow what’s to come

May 25, 2018

The case of Cyntoia Brown, navigating America #WhileBlack and private school segregation

May 24, 2018

Brittany Packnett: Black women show up for you. It’s about time you started showing up for them.

May 24, 2018

New report details multiple allegations of sexual harassment against actor Morgan Freeman

May 24, 2018