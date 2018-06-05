Your guide to brands whose pride-themed merch actually gives back to LGBTQ communities

June marks the beginning of Pride Month, a time when brands ‘round the world jump on the rainbow bandwagon and unleash their pride-themed merchandise.

These often limited-edition collections offer a great opportunity for companies to make meaningful monetary contributions to LGBTQ organizations and help the most vulnerable people in those communities. However, more and more brands in recent years have fallen prey to honoring Pride Month thoughtlessly, simply slapping a rainbow on a T-shirt, tweeting “love is love” and calling it a day. In other words, companies often use the iconography of pride to foster good will with their consumers, but don’t actually do anything substantive to affect change.

That’s not the case universally. A number of companies take things a step further for Pride Month, forging more meaningful partnerships with LGBTQ charities and organizations dedicated to addressing homelessness, mental health and other issues plaguing queer communities.

To help you be a more informed consumer, Mic has compiled a guide to companies that have aligned themselves with pride in one way or another, with detailed information on whether a brand is donating any proceeds to LGBTQ organizations — and if so, how much. In many cases, companies actively decline to share how much they contribute. We’ve marked those companies with the universal sign of mystery: the shruggie.

(Editor’s note: Mic will update this list as pride campaigns launch throughout June.)

Converse

Converse’s pride collection includes a variety of shoe styles. Converse

Converse, the iconic sneaker brand behind the ubiquitous Chuck Taylor, is getting in on Pride Month with its pride collection of shoes and clothing designed by Miley Cyrus. The campaign includes rainbow platform sneakers, polka-dot high-tops and glittery striped high-tops. Converse is also selling rainbow and polka-dot T-shirts and rainbow-striped sweats.

Those rainbows aren’t just for show, either. All proceeds from Converse’s pride merchandise will go to one of the company’s LGBTQ partner organizations.

Proceeds donated: 100%

Organizations: Happy Hippie Foundation, It Gets Better Project, Minus 18 and RainbowYOUTH, among others

American Eagle

Proceeds from AE’s pride collection will go to the It Gets Better Project American Eagle

American Eagle’s pride collection is particularly good for those of us who don’t have a ton of extra money to spend, but still want to make sure our cash is going to a good cause. Every single item of clothing in AE’s pride collection — the “super gay” tank is the clear standout — is less than $20. 100% of those proceeds will be donated to the It Gets Better Project, an organization dedicated to empowering queer youth.

Proceeds donated: 100%

Organization: It Gets Better Project

Harry’s

Harry’s is selling a pride-themed shave set in slick, colorful packaging. Harry’s

Got some stubborn stubble? Maybe a pride-themed shave set is the way to go. Men’s shaving and skin care brand Harry’s is selling a pride-themed, limited-edition shave set that includes a metallic rainbow shave handle, blades and shaving cream.

Harry’s is donating 100% of the proceeds from this $25 shave set — which comes in a particularly snazzy box designed by Craig & Karl — to a wide variety of LGBTQ causes.

Proceeds donated: 100%

Organizations: APLA Health; Evelina London Children’s Hospital (Rainbow Badge Project); GLAAD; GLSEN; IraQueer; the Jamaica Forum for Lesbians, All-Sexuals and Gays; Mermaid’s; Newark LGBTQ Community Center; Peter Tatchell Foundation; Self Evident Truths Project; TransTech Social Enterprises; and the True Colors Fund

Levi’s

Levi’s trucker jacket is just one item from the brand’s pride-themed collection. Levi’s

If you went to the landing page for Levi’s 2018 pride collection, you might notice it makes no mention of donating anything to charity. However, in a press release, Levi’s said 100% of the collection’s net proceeds will support the Harvey Milk Foundation and the Stonewall Community Foundation.

Proceeds donated: 100%

Organizations: The Harvey Milk Foundation and the Stonewall Community Foundation

J.Crew and Madewell

Madewell’s pride T-shirt sells for $35. Madewell

For the bougie, boat-shoed among us, check out the pride-themed merch offered by J.Crew and Madewell. The brands have partnered with the Human Rights Campaign for 2018’s Pride Month, offering T-shirts, socks and a tote bag.

Most of these products sport traditional pride messaging — think “Love First” in a rainbow gradient pattern — but the socks also feature the HRC’s equal sign logo.

Proceeds donated: 50%

Organization: Human Rights Campaign

Everlane

Everlane will contribute $5 to the Human Rights Campaign for each item sold from its pride collection. Everlane

Everlane is a brand associated with ethically made clothing and transparent pricing — and its pride collection follows suit. Everlane’s pride-themed shirts feature the same “100% Human” slogan as the company’s other cause-based collections, like those linked to the American Civil Liberties Union and Equality Now.

With every sale from its Human Pride collection, Everlane will donate $5 to the HRC.

Proceeds donated: $5 per shirt (20%)

Organization: Human Rights Campaign

H&M

Shaun Ross and Aja model for H&M’s 2018 pride collection. H&M

In addition to a pride-themed ad campaign featuring queer celebrities like Olympic snowboarder Gus Kenworthy and RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Aja, H&M — everyone’s favorite go-to for cheap, fashionable clothing — plans to donate 10% of the proceeds from every sale of its pride merchandise. That cash will go toward the United Nations Free & Equal, the U.N.’s campaign to promote equal rights for queer people around the world.

H&M’s 2018 pride collection is 1970s-inspired, according to Into, and features a number of crop tops, tees, sweatshirts, fanny packs and more.

Proceeds donated: 10%

Organization: United Nations Free & Equal

Apple

Apple’s pride-themed watchband for 2018 Apple

At a press conference Monday, Apple announced a brand-new, pride-themed watchband for its Apple Watch. This is the second time Apple has released a Pride-themed watchband; in 2016, Apple gave some of its employees limited-edition pride watchbands, but later sold them to the public in June 2017, according to Mashable.

This new band features a slightly different design, with thin, rainbow stripes over a white background. The watchband is available now for $49; Apple Watch users can also download a matching pride-themed watch face. In a press release, Apple noted it was donating a percentage of the proceeds to a number of LGBTQ organizations, but did not disclose a specific amount. When reached for comment by Mic, Apple declined to elaborate further.

Proceeds donated: ¯\_(?)_/¯

Organizations: GLSEN, PFLAG, The Trevor Project, Gender Spectrum, The National Center for Transgender Equality in the U.S. and the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association internationally

Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens tie-dye pride boots retail for $145. Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens, a brand beloved by celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Tegan and Sara, is taking things in a decidedly 1960s-inspired direction with a pair of rainbow tie-dye boots, which cost $145.

When reached for comment by Mic, the company didn’t disclose what percentage of the boot’s proceeds would be donated, saying only that “a portion” will go to the Trevor Project. In 2017, Dr. Martens donated $5 from its $145 pride boots (3.4%) to the same organization.

Proceeds donated: ¯\_(?)_/¯

Organization: The Trevor Project

MeUndies

Oscar Zaldaña is the designer behind MeUndies’ True Colors rainbow camouflage underwear. MeUndies

In a video on the MeUndies site, designer Oscar Zaldaña said he created the above rainbow camouflage pattern as a cheeky — sorry, couldn’t resist — way to comment on the ways queer people are so often forced to blend in and assimilate.

MeUndies is partnering with the True Colors Fund, which seeks to end homelessness for queer youth. (According to True Colors, LGBTQ youth are 120% more likely to experience homelessness than straight youth.) The MeUndies site doesn’t specify the amount it’s donating per pair sold; the brand also declined to share more information when Mic reached a MeUndies representative for comment. (In 2017, MeUndies donated $1 from every pair sold to the Los Angeles LGBT Center.)

Proceeds donated: ¯\_(?)_/¯

Organization: True Colors Fund

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein doesn’t specify the amount of its donation to the Human Rights Campaign. Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein’s pride collection just might get the award for — how shall we put this nicely? — the simplest collection of queer-friendly threads. Each piece (including shirts, tank tops, underwear and bras) is either striped or bright-colored, but everything also features a large Calvin Klein logo front-and-center. On the landing page for its collection, Calvin Klein notes it has “made a donation to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation,” but does not disclose the amount.

Mic has reached out to Calvin Klein for more information and will update this post with any response.

Proceeds donated: ¯\_(?)_/¯

Organization: Human Rights Campaign

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters’ rainbow mesh tote bag is one of three items in the brand’s 2018 pride collection. Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters’ pride collection is pretty small and simple: One long-sleeve shirt, one short-sleeve shirt and one tote bag, each with various rainbow-themed designs. According to its site, UO will donate some undisclosed percentage of its proceeds to GLSEN, which focuses on LGBTQ issues in K-12 schools.

Mic has reached out to Urban Outfitters for more information and will update this post with any response.

Proceeds donated: ¯\_(?)_/¯

Organization: GLSEN

Nike

A sneaker from Nike’s 2018 “Be True” collection Nike

Nike’s pride-themed collection of fancy footwear features an inverted pink triangle symbol. Originally used by the Nazis during World War II to identify LGBTQ individuals, activists reclaimed the symbol in the 1970s and used it for the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power’s powerful “Silence = Death” campaign in the 1980s.

Nike’s use of the symbol drew the ire of critics who noted the company was benefiting from LGBTQ politics without doing anything to help the communities themselves. “Hey Nike,” ACT UP tweeted. “We love that you’re moved by our work. How about donating the proceeds to current work we continue to do?”

Nike responded with, “@actupny, let’s talk. Our BETRUE team will reach out.”

In a statement provided to Mic via email, a representative for Nike confirmed the company had been in touch with ACT UP. “We look forward to announcing the organizations soon that will receive support in 2018 through the BETRUE Fund,” they said. “These have not been announced to date.”

Proceeds donated: Stay tuned.

Organization(s): Stay tuned.

Kenneth Cole

Kenneth Cole has launched its latest iteration of the limited-edition Pride Kam sneaker in the color black. Kenneth Cole

Kenneth Cole has a very splashy landing page for its rainbow-adorned leather sneakers and other pride merchandise. But there’s not much in the way of concrete details about how, exactly, Kenneth Cole lives up to the claim that it’s “been supporting equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community since 1993.”

When reached for comment, a Kenneth Cole representative said its not donating proceeds from the sales of its pride merchandise, but noted Kenneth Cole’s contributions to LGBTQ organizations at other times.

“Kenneth Cole works with and financially supports a number of organizations committed to equality throughout the year including the Human Rights Campaign and the United Nations Foundation,” a Kenneth Cole representative said via email. “Additionally, through this campaign we hope to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community and raise awareness. Our Look Good for Good program also includes in-kind donations and volunteering for groups such as Live-Out-Loud and GMHC.”

Proceeds donated: None

Organization(s): N/A

Speedo

Speedo’s pride-themed one-piece swimsuit retails for $56 to $69. Speedo

Speedo wants you to adorn that sun-kissed skin with some “rainbow-kissed” swimwear for pride, but it’s not clear if Speedo is using sales of its pride merch to benefit LGBTQ organizations. Speedo is, however, listed as a sponsor for Los Angeles Pride 2018.

Mic has reached out to Speedo for more information and will update this post with any response.

Proceeds donated: ¯\_(?)_/¯

Organization(s): ¯\_(?)_/¯

Target

Target’s ‘Golden Girls’-themed pride shirt Target

Target’s selling a surprisingly large collection of pride-themed clothing and accessories in 2018, including a crop top, pins, tanks and scarves — but it doesn’t appear to be much more than a money-making endeavor.

Target’s pride landing page makes no mention of partnering with any LGBTQ organizations. It features only vague language in support or LGBTQ individuals, saying Target “celebrates “those who describe themselves as fierce, thoughtful, loving and fabulous.”

Mic has reached out to Target for more information and will update this post with any response.

Proceeds donated: ¯\_(?)_/¯

Organization(s): ¯\_(?)_/¯