Mic wins three Telly awards for videos on America’s opioid epidemic and alt-right coverage

Mic wins three Telly awards for videos on America’s opioid epidemic and alt-right coverage

By Mic Staff | 

Mic is excited to share that “Life after addiction,” a project co-produced with Time, has won a gold Telly in the “general - public interest/awareness” category for online. The piece explores the impact of America’s opioid epidemic, documenting a couple as they try to turn their lives around after a viral video forced them to confront their decades-long experience with addiction. The video shows where the couple is now — and how they got there. “Life after addiction” also won a silver Telly in the “general - documentary: individual” category for online.

A compilation of Jack Smith IV’s coverage of the alt-right earned Mic a bronze Telly in the “series - culture and lifestyle total” category for social video. Videos submitted included “Women of the alt-right,” “On the ground at ‘Unite the Right’,” “Inside antifa,” “The alt-right is co-opting Fred Perry” and “Why do these Confederate monuments fall apart so easily?.”

Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.

Share:
Mic Staff
By Mic Staff

Recommended video

Big Tobacco took 11 years to make this ad. Have you seen it?

June 1, 2018

Most recent

Some of Fred Rogers’ best moments weren’t even on his TV show

8m ago

Apple’s next Safari update will prevent social media Like buttons from tracking you around the web

10m ago

Why isn’t any modeling agency signing Leyna Bloom?

1h ago

Advocacy groups sue Department of Defense over policies toward HIV-positive service members

3h ago

Beauty box brand Ipsy apologizes after its Pride Month video is accused of being transphobic

3h ago

March for Our Lives leaders plan a “get out the vote” summer bus tour

4h ago

Scientists checked the carbon footprint for 13,000 cities worldwide. These were the worst.

5h ago

Marriage, deconstructed: The next battle for marriage equality could mean the end of marriage

5h ago

Jungle primaries, party in-fighting and #MeToo at the polls: What to watch for in Tuesday’s voting

5h ago

Supreme Court rules in favor of Colorado baker who refused to make cake for gay couple

6h ago