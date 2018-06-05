Issa, Naomi, Lupita, Tracee, Kehlani, Kim and more of the best dressed from the 2018 CFDA Awards

The Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards, most widely known as the birthplace of Rihanna’s
, routinely gives celebrities an excuse to get real high fashion on us. naked dress
With designers and celebrities mingling around one another, the CFDA Awards are akin to the Met Gala, but rather than it really being about a celebration of art, it’s about celebrating fashion and the most talented within the industry.
Though Monday night we didn’t get a moment akin to Rihanna’s Swarovski-crystal-covered, see-through gown, we did get fashion highlights like Issa Rae in Pyer Moss, Naomi Campbell in a fringe-covered Calvin Klein and Whoopi Goldberg in a bright fuchsia suit with a large-brimmed hat.
Here are our best dressed of the night.
Issa Rae attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Issa Rae attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The host for the night, Rae had
during the show, but made an effort to only wear black designers. multiple outfits Naomi Campbell attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. XPX/Star Max/IPx/AP Naomi Campbell attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. XPX/Star Max/IPx/AP Lupita Nyong’o in Versace Lupita Nyong’o attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. XPX/Star Max/IPx/AP Kim Kardashian West in Rick Owens Kim Kardashian West attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. XPX/Star Max/IPx/AP Tracee Ellis Ross attends the CFDA Fashion Awards. Evan Agostini/AP Busy Philipps attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Angela Weiss/Getty Images Whoopi Goldberg attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. XPX/Star Max/IPx/AP Cate Blanchett in Monse Cate Blanchett attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Kaia Gerber attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. XPX/Star Max/IPx/AP Winnie Harlow attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Kourtney Kardashian attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. XPX/Star Max/IPx/AP Sarah Paulson attends the CFDA Fashion Awards. Evan Agostini/AP Kendall Jenner attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. XPX/Star Max/IPx/AP Brooke Shields Brooke Shields attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. XPX/Star Max/IPx/AP Diane Guerrero and Kerby Jean-Raymond in Pyer Moss Kerby Jean-Raymond and Diane Guerrero attend the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Amber Heard attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. XPX/Star Max/IPx/AP Ashley Graham attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in The Row Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Angela Weiss/Getty Images Candice Huffine attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Evan Agostini/AP Kehlani attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Gigi Hadid attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. XPX/Star Max/IPx/AP Amandla Stenberg attends the CFDA Fashion Awards. Evan Agostini/AP Roberto Rossellini attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Bria Vinaite attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Camila Mendes attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images