Issa, Naomi, Lupita, Tracee, Kehlani, Kim and more of the best dressed from the 2018 CFDA Awards

The Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards, most widely known as the birthplace of Rihanna’s naked dress, routinely gives celebrities an excuse to get real high fashion on us.

With designers and celebrities mingling around one another, the CFDA Awards are akin to the Met Gala, but rather than it really being about a celebration of art, it’s about celebrating fashion and the most talented within the industry.

Though Monday night we didn’t get a moment akin to Rihanna’s Swarovski-crystal-covered, see-through gown, we did get fashion highlights like Issa Rae in Pyer Moss, Naomi Campbell in a fringe-covered Calvin Klein and Whoopi Goldberg in a bright fuchsia suit with a large-brimmed hat.

Here are our best dressed of the night.

Isse Rae in Pyer Moss

Issa Rae attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The host for the night, Rae had multiple outfits during the show, but made an effort to only wear black designers.

Naomi Campbell in Calvin Klein

Naomi Campbell attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. XPX/Star Max/IPx/AP

Lupita Nyong’o in Versace

Lupita Nyong’o attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. XPX/Star Max/IPx/AP

Kim Kardashian West in Rick Owens

Kim Kardashian West attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. XPX/Star Max/IPx/AP

Tracee Ellis Ross in Carolina Herrera

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the CFDA Fashion Awards. Evan Agostini/AP

Busy Philipps in Christian Siriano

Busy Philipps attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg in Christian Siriano

Whoopi Goldberg attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. XPX/Star Max/IPx/AP

Cate Blanchett in Monse

Cate Blanchett attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber in Alexander Wang

Kaia Gerber attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. XPX/Star Max/IPx/AP

Winnie Harlow in Tommy Hilfiger

Winnie Harlow attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian in Christian Siriano

Kourtney Kardashian attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. XPX/Star Max/IPx/AP

Sarah Paulson in Brock Collection

Sarah Paulson attends the CFDA Fashion Awards. Evan Agostini/AP

Kendall Jenner in Alexandre Vauthier

Kendall Jenner attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. XPX/Star Max/IPx/AP

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. XPX/Star Max/IPx/AP

Diane Guerrero and Kerby Jean-Raymond in Pyer Moss

Kerby Jean-Raymond and Diane Guerrero attend the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Amber Heard in Michael Kors

Amber Heard attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. XPX/Star Max/IPx/AP

Ashley Graham in Vera Wang

Ashley Graham attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in The Row

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen attend the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Candice Huffine in Gabriela Hearst

Candice Huffine attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Evan Agostini/AP

Kehlani in Phillip Lim

Kehlani attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid in Versace

Gigi Hadid attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. XPX/Star Max/IPx/AP

Amandla Stenberg in Calvin Klein

Amandla Stenberg attends the CFDA Fashion Awards. Evan Agostini/AP

Roberto Rossellini in Sies Marjan

Roberto Rossellini attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bria Vinaite in Sies Marjan

Bria Vinaite attends the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Camila Mendes in Reem Acra