We’ve been amped about this red carpet since we first heard about the cast of Ocean’s 8, and boy did it not disappoint.

With a cast like Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Sarah Paulson, really, how could it? That’s not to say we liked everyone’s look — *cough* Anne Hathaway *cough* — but most of the film’s leading ladies and other premiere guests really did go wild, in a good way.

Rihanna in Givenchy

Rihanna attends the world premiere of ‘Ocean’s 8’ Evan Agostini/AP

Rihanna attends the world premiere of ‘Ocean’s 8’ Evan Agostini/AP

Cate Blanchett in Missoni

Cate Blanchett attends the world premiere of ‘Ocean’s 8’ Evan Agostini/AP

Cate Blanchett attends the world premiere of ‘Ocean’s 8’ Evan Agostini/AP

Awkwafina in Reem Acra

Awkwafina attends the world premiere of ‘Ocean’s 8’ Evan Agostini/AP

Sarah Paulson in Prada

Sarah Paulson attends the world premiere of ‘Ocean’s 8’ Evan Agostini/AP

Sarah Paulson attends the afterparty for the world premiere of ‘Ocean’s 8’ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway in Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of ‘Ocean’s 8’ Evan Agostini/AP

Anne Hathaway attends the world premiere of ‘Ocean’s 8’ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sandra Bullock in Elie Saab

Sandra Bullock attends the world premiere of ‘Ocean’s 8’ Evan Agostini/AP

Sandra Bullock attends the world premiere of ‘Ocean’s 8’ Evan Agostini/AP

Mindy Kaling in Prabal Gurung

Mindy Kaling attends the world premiere of ‘Ocean’s 8’ Evan Agostini/AP

Mindy Kaling attends the world premiere of ‘Ocean’s 8’ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Helena Bonham Carter in Vivienne Westwood

Helena Bonham Carter attends the world premiere of ‘Ocean’s 8’ Evan Agostini/AP

Gigi Hadid in Vera Wang

Gigi Hadid attends the world premiere of ‘Ocean’s 8’ Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ezra Miller