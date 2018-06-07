Plastic straws are on their way out — these green alternatives are the best way to drink this summer
Plastic drinking straws are photographed in New York. Barbara Woike/AP

Plastic straws are on their way out — these green alternatives are the best way to drink this summer

By Kate Bratskeir | 

If you’ve noticed an absence of plastic straws at your local coffee shop, don’t be surprised. Retailers around the world are nixing plastic straws in the name of sustainability. In April, Britain announced a ban on single-use plastic items — including straws — and in May, New York City Council proposed a ban, too. In the U.S. alone, 500 million of these straws are used every single day; many end up in landfills or ocean waters, where they’re often ingested by marine life to the point of fatality.

When it comes to reducing the planet’s massive plastic problem, straws are low-hanging fruit. As straw ban proponent Adrian Grenier previously told Mic, the choice to forgo a plastic drinking utensil “allows people to be involved without being overwhelmed.” Indeed, even if you refuse to sip a cocktail sans straw, it’s not difficult to find a slurping tool that’s less harsh on the environment.

A photo posted by (@) on

The most tangible downside to straw alternatives is cost: Disposable plastic versions tend to be cheapest. Still, a 2016 report from the World Economic Forum estimates that there will be, by weight, more plastic than fish in the ocean by 2050. If this turns out to be the case, businesses and consumers may want to ask themselves — before it’s too late — what the true cost of a more environmentally sound straw is. Below, find just a handful of plastic straw alternatives that are kinder on the planet.

Paper straws

A photo posted by (@) on

Paper straws are in such high demand, Bloomberg reports, that some manufacturers’ products are on backorder. These straws are particularly hot in restaurants because they are one of the cheapest alternatives, though they still can cost more than double the price of plastic, Bloomberg reported. Paper straws do have one major downside: Many varieties quickly disintegrate or become soggy when set in liquid. Porchlight, a bar owned by the Union Square Hospitality Group, told Bloomberg that after performing a paper straw test, they found the brand Aardvark to be the most durable and, unsurprisingly, the most costly.

Bamboo straws

A photo posted by (@) on

Made from bamboo stalks, these straws are biodegradable, meaning they’ll naturally decay without causing harm to the environment. On the site Life Without Plastic, the retailer notes that the straw can be washed with soap and warm water (or a pipe cleaner) and used again and again. As many alt-straw proponents note, this option doesn’t get soggy or disintegrate like paper straws do, but they do tend to cost more than the paper alternative.

Pasta straws

A photo posted by (@) on

Maybe an Italian grandmother is rolling in her grave or maybe she’s supportive of the fact that bucatini can be used as a vessel to slurp a milkshake. The U.K. restaurant Brace and Browns told BBC that pasta straws are a viable alternative to plastic, though they warn that people with gluten allergies should avoid using them. These are available for purchase through several different retailers, but one could ostensibly buy a box of large bucatini for dinner and reserve a few uncooked stalks for sipping.

Metal and other durable straw varieties

A set of four reusable stainless steel straws with a cleaning brush
A set of four reusable stainless steel straws with a cleaning brush JDGO/Amazon

Do a quick search on Amazon and you’ll easily find hundreds of reusable, washable straw options. From a silicone straw set that comes with cute little brushes for cleaning to a handsome foursome of stainless steel straws, there are seemingly endless alternatives. There’s even a Kickstarter for a portable, collapsible metal straw, so you can sip your cold brew and cocktails anywhere without having to worry about spilling ice all over yourself.

A photo posted by (@) on

Share:
Kate Bratskeir
By Kate Bratskeir
Editor, Out of Office
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Kikkan Randall and Jessica Diggins just became the first American women to nab gold in cross-country skiing

Feb. 21, 2018

Most recent

Trump’s policy separating kids at border can cause lifelong trauma — we already know this from WWII

54m ago

In latest ethical breach, EPA administrator Scott Pruitt enlisted security detail on hunt for lotion

59m ago

Plastic straws are on their way out — these green alternatives are the best way to drink this summer

2h ago

Google to halt political ads in Washington during election — will the same be done on Facebook?

2h ago

15 of the ugliest — yet still kind of incredible — ‘Sex and the City’ outfits

4h ago

Samantha Bee addresses Ivanka Trump controversy: “I want this show to be challenging”

8h ago

Today in Trump’s America: Audio shows Trump focused on everything but storms in FEMA meeting

9h ago

Mic Daily: Trump grants clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, Democrat women dominate primaries and more

June 6, 2018

A large percentage of LGBT people rely on food stamps. If Trump’s bill passes, more will go hungry.

June 6, 2018

Facebook comes under fire from politicians again — but for brand new reasons

June 6, 2018