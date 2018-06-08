This week in food and travel: Remembering Anthony Bourdain

Every industry has its challenges, but this week we’ve been reminded of how difficult the food world can be, for both everyday restaurant workers and well-known figures. We take a look back at the life of the late Anthony Bourdain and share perspectives from several LGBTQ people in the food industry.

Anthony Bourdain, chef, author and TV personality, has died. Dennis Van Tine/Star Max/Getty Images

Bourdain saw food as the common denominator for human beings; it was the shared, joyful experience that allowed him to explore other perspectives while reserving judgment. Read more here.

Now-married chefs Ashley Merriman and Gabrielle Hamilton attend an event in New York City in 2015. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In an industry that’s known for hospitality, restaurants and bars can still be uncomfortable places for marginalized individuals. Even a cursory scan of the field tells us out LGBTQ higher-ups are few and far between.

More in food and travel...

A shopper in Maine using her EBT card at Paul’s grocery store. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images

“Media portrayals like Will and Grace lead the public to believe that all gay people are white, wealthy and doing just fine, and what we’re fighting for is cake at our wedding and not basic human rights and human dignity.” Read more here.

The Pyongyang Restaurant in Siem Reap, Cambodia. Tom Burson/Mic

The chain restaurant funnels cash back to North Korea — and eating there is an ethical struggle. Read more here.