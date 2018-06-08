Mic Daily: Remembering Anthony Bourdain
Anthony Bourdain Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX

Mic Daily: Remembering Anthony Bourdain

By Tim Mulkerin | 

Welcome to Mic Daily: Mic’s short, smart email newsletter that cuts through the noise and lands in your inbox every weekday. We carefully curate each edition to send you a cross section of our most impactful, vital, touching stories of the day.

Today’s edition is dedicated to Anthony Bourdain, whose death by an apparent suicide was reported early Friday morning. He was 61.

A look back at the life of Anthony Bourdain, outspoken chef and TV personality

Anthony Bourdain
Anthony Bourdain Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

Bourdain, a chef, TV personality and talented storyteller, was 61 and working in France. He died by suicide, CNN reported.

Read the full story here.

He was more than a TV host. He was a guide on how to view the world.

Anthony Bourdain
Anthony Bourdain Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bourdain was an explorer. For more than a decade, across nine seasons of the Travel Channel’s No Reservations and 11 seasons of Parts Unknown, he exposed TV viewers to parts of the world and foods they might not experience otherwise.

He basked in the beauty of Vietnam, made friends with scientists holed up in Antarctica and detailed Detroit’s past and present, to name just a few of the locales that immediately come to mind. He remained a curious chronicler and respectful guest the whole time — always armed with questions and ready to ask for seconds, even if the meal might make him physically ill.

Read the full story here.

Meeting Bourdain inspired me to move across the world

Anthony Bourdain and writer Katie Lockhart in the Cayman Islands
Anthony Bourdain and writer Katie Lockhart in the Cayman Islands Katie Lockhart/Mic

The first time I watched Bourdain strut across my TV screen was during the fourth episode of No Reservations. He was in Vietnam on the Island of Mr. Sang. His dark sense of humor and gleeful smile over a bowl of noodles had me smitten. When I met him over 12 years later, we talked about moving to Vietnam.

Read the full story here.

Share:
Tim Mulkerin
By Tim Mulkerin
Reporter, Hype

Recommended video

Alice Marie Johnson on her release from prison

June 8, 2018

Most recent

Mic Daily: Remembering Anthony Bourdain

4h ago

While you weren’t looking: 5 stories from the Trump administration that aren’t about football

6h ago

Meeting Anthony Bourdain inspired me to move across the world

6h ago

How ‘Pose’ restores pride to LGBTQ people of color

6h ago

Who’s Sorry This Week? Fox News, Facebook and other public apologies

7h ago

What Melania Trump wore her 72nd week as first lady — when she finally (finally!) reappeared

7h ago

Arizona court rules against same-sex wedding invitation discrimination days after SCOTUS ruling

8h ago

Mueller files new charges against Manafort and indicts his former associate

8h ago

This week in food and travel: Remembering Anthony Bourdain

8h ago

Obsidian Collection Archives is digitizing the rich photo legacy of the black press

9h ago