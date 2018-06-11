Robert De Niro got bleeped — and got a standing ovation — for saying “F*ck Trump” at the Tonys
Robert De Niro onstage at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10 in New York City. Michael Zorn/AP

Robert De Niro got bleeped — and got a standing ovation — for saying “F*ck Trump” at the Tonys

By Anna Swartz | 

Actor Robert De Niro took the stage at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards Sunday night to introduce his friend Bruce Springsteen — but his introduction took a slight detour. “I’m gonna say one thing: Fuck Trump,” De Niro said into the microphone, throwing two fists into the air. “It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s fuck Trump.”

American viewers watching the Tonys at home only heard silence — the broadcast on CBS bleeped De Niro’s expletive-heavy intro — but they saw the audience’s largely enthusiastic reaction, the Associated Press reported.

Source: YouTube

An unbleeped version aired in Australia, according to viewers, and some journalists in the audience at Radio City Music Hall tweeted about the moment as it was happening:

De Niro went on to encourage the audience to vote in November before introducing Springsteen, whose one-man Broadway show is running until December. De Niro praised Springsteen’s activism, saying, “Bruce, you can rock the house like nobody else and even more importantly in these perilous times, you rock the vote, always fighting for, in your own words, truth, transparency and integrity in government. Boy, do we need that now.”

There were some other nods to politics at the Tonys — which is somewhat the artsy, East Coast cousin of the glitzy and staid Oscars or the Golden Globes. Andrew Garfield, who won the first award of the night for his role onstage in Angels in America, said in his speech, “I dedicate this award to the countless LGBTQ people who have fought and died to protect that spirit — to protect that message for the right to live and love as we are created to. We are all sacred. Let’s just bake a cake for everyone who wants a cake to be baked!”

The man behind Angels in America, legendary playwright Tony Kushner, spoke to reporters backstage about De Niro’s spirited introduction for Springsteen, the AP reported. “I agree,” Kushner said of De Niro’s message to President Donald Trump. “Good for him. I mean, it’s Robert De Niro. Who’s gonna argue with him?”

Share:
Anna Swartz
By Anna Swartz
Reporter, Hype
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Wyatt Cenac and the history of comedy and social justice

April 13, 2018

Most recent

Stories that pay off: 4 ways to improve diversity in the workplace

2h ago

Supreme Court rules in favor of Ohio voter purge in what ACLU calls “setback for voting rights”

3h ago

These are the best pride looks from the first major 2018 LGBTQ Pride weekends around the world

4h ago

Robert De Niro got bleeped — and got a standing ovation — for saying “F*ck Trump” at the Tonys

6h ago

Today in Trump’s America: Trump has high-stakes meeting with Kim Jong Un, after blasting US allies

6h ago

LGBTQ equality in corporate America: Where are all the queer CEOs?

7h ago

Providence has become an unlikely destination for exciting Chinese food

9h ago

Trump has arrived in Singapore — here’s what to expect when he meets Kim Jong Un

June 10, 2018

How North Korea got its nuclear weapons in the first place

June 10, 2018

Trump pulls out of G7 summit statement, calls Justin Trudeau “weak”

June 10, 2018