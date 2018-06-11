FX’s new series Pose is full of wonderful things. It features the highest-ever number of transgender actors as series regulars in a scripted show, and it also has the largest LGBTQ cast on a scripted show. It boasts outstanding one-liners like “You are the Cracker Barrel to my Gucci and Saint Laurent,” and it puts the lives and stories of trans women of color at the forefront, while offering a much-needed queer history lesson to viewers.

Clearly, much thought has been given to creating an authentic and often moving depiction of ballroom culture in late-’80s New York City. What that means for us, among other things, is the style never disappoints.

The woman behind these fashions is Emmy Award-winning costume designer Lou Eyrich, who’s worked with Pose creator Ryan Murphy on his other series, including American Horror Story, American Crime Story and Glee. Viewers got another look at Eyrich’s work on Sunday night, when the second episode of Pose premiered and cemented the fact that this is a show that takes fashion seriously.

Why not celebrate that? Here are the 10 best looks from the second episode, in which fierce house mother Elektra Abundance — as played by Dominique Jackson — and Angel — who’s described by FX as a “streetwalker” and is played by the electric Indya Moore — ruled.

10. Elektra’s take on Dynasty for a ball

9. Elektra’s fringed suit for her final ball

8. Damon’s (as played by Ryan Jamaal Swain) Member’s Only jacket for the ballet

7. Patty’s (as played by Kate Mara) ugly-tastic sweater and mom jeans

6. Blanca (as played by MJ Rodriguez

5. Elektra’s dreamy blue ballgown

4. Blanca’s hot pink masterpiece

3. Angel’s overalls

Angel in ‘Pose’ episode two FX

2. Elektra’s head-to-toe fur look for a nail salon

1. For the top spot: It’s a tie between Angel’s weather girl moment

Angel in ‘Pose’ episode two FX

And Elektra’s turban, leather and fur moment for bailing Blanca out of jail

Elektra in ‘Pose’ episode two FX

10s, 10s, 10s across the board.