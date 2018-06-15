What Melania Trump wore her 73rd week as first lady — when she appeared publicly just once
Melania Trump Luca Bruno/AP

What Melania Trump wore her 73rd week as first lady — when she appeared publicly just once

By Rachel Lubitz | 

Now that Melania Trump is back in the public eye, we actually have something to report on. How wonderful.

Though she did continue to lay low this week, appearing just once at a gala in Washington, D.C., which she attended sans her husband, who was in Asia.

This is what she wore:

Sunday, June 10: An Escada dress for a Ford’s Theatre gala

The only reason we even know what Trump wore to this is because she posted it on Twitter. Imagine: a Trump that can be actually helpful on that particular social media platform.

Trump headed to Ford’s Theatre in D.C. Sunday night to congratulate this year’s winners of the Lincoln Medal, which is awarded to individuals who have embodied President Abraham Lincoln’s legacy. She also gave a rare speech.

The gown she chose for the occasion was a black, silver and white dress by Escada, a luxury German brand.

You can read previous recaps of what Melania Trump wore here.

Share:
Rachel Lubitz
By Rachel Lubitz
Reporter, Strut
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Meet Farren Fucci, the super stylist who won over Rihanna and is showing the fashion world what’s up

March 20, 2018

Most recent

Google’s annual diversity report for 2018 has arrived — here’s the good, the bad and the ugly

2h ago

French Montana receives U.S. citizenship and works to help other undocumented students

2h ago

Who’s Sorry This Week? Gisele Bündchen, Neil Patrick Harris, Coach and other public apologies

2h ago

Free speech champion Jordan Peterson threatens to sue professor over Twitter name calling

3h ago

Nearly two-thirds of women in tech say their ideas are ignored until a man repeats them, study shows

3h ago

While You Weren’t Looking: 5 important immigration stories from the week you probably missed

3h ago

This week in food and travel: Expert tips for solo travel

4h ago

What Melania Trump wore her 73rd week as first lady — when she appeared publicly just once

4h ago

Texas abortion providers challenge restrictive state laws in new lawsuit

5h ago

Paul Manafort ordered to report to jail after alleged witness tampering

6h ago