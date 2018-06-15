Now that Melania Trump is back in the public eye, we actually have something to report on. How wonderful.

Though she did continue to lay low this week, appearing just once at a gala in Washington, D.C., which she attended sans her husband, who was in Asia.

This is what she wore:

Sunday, June 10: An Escada dress for a Ford’s Theatre gala

The only reason we even know what Trump wore to this is because she posted it on Twitter. Imagine: a Trump that can be actually helpful on that particular social media platform.

Trump headed to Ford’s Theatre in D.C. Sunday night to congratulate this year’s winners of the Lincoln Medal, which is awarded to individuals who have embodied President Abraham Lincoln’s legacy. She also gave a rare speech.

The gown she chose for the occasion was a black, silver and white dress by Escada, a luxury German brand.

