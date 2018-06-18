Apple’s next iPhone update will change how your location is sent to 911 during emergency calls
Apple’s iOS 12 update will alert emergency services to your location when you call 911. blackzheep/Shutterstock

Apple’s next iPhone update will change how your location is sent to 911 during emergency calls

By Xavier Harding | 

Apps like Uber and Snapchat often keep tabs on their user’s location with ease, but services like 911 have a harder time detecting the same information. That’s about to change for iPhone owners.

In iOS 12, scheduled for arrival in the fall, Apple will improve how first responders receive your location. Currently, Apple uses what it calls Hybridized Emergency Location to estimate a 911 caller’s whereabouts with the help of GPS and nearby Wi-Fi access points. Though 80% of emergency calls come from mobile phones, according to Apple, landline-based infrastructure can make it difficult for 911 centers to quickly identify a caller’s location.

To get around this, the next iPhone update will enlist the help of RapidSOS. The emergency communications startup shares the location data obtained during a 911 call with the emergency call center. The company securely shares the data via the internet to ensure call centers quickly have users’ coordinates. While less than half of call centers currently utilize RapidSOS, according to the Wall Street Journal, the startup expects to be available nationwide by the end of 2018. The service is free for call centers to implement.

RapidSOS also offers products that assist in potential emergency situations at home and on the road, as well as tools that allow developers to integrate RapidSOS features into mobile apps.

“Communities rely on 911 centers in an emergency, and we believe they should have the best available technology at their disposal,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a press release. “When every moment counts, these tools will help first responders reach our customers when they most need assistance.”

Apple’s competitors have similarly experimented with getting users’ location data to 911 call centers. Google’s Emergency Location Service outfits Android devices (with operating systems as old as 4.0) with similar capabilities.

Apple said user data won’t be used for non-emergency reasons; further, only the responding call center will have access to user location during a call. RapidSOS support for iPhone will arrive alongside iOS 12 when the new software update drops this fall.

Share:
Xavier Harding
By Xavier Harding
Reporter, The Future Is Now

Recommended video

Crops are growing in this underwater garden

Oct. 26, 2017

Most recent

Apple’s next iPhone update will change how your location is sent to 911 during emergency calls

30m ago

A Dunkin’ Donuts in Baltimore asked customers to report employees for not speaking English

54m ago

Trump administration sits on study showing disturbing contamination levels on U.S. military bases

1h ago

Zendaya, Kim K., Chadwick, Tessa and more of the best dressed from the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards

1h ago

Supreme Court avoids ruling on partisan gerrymandering in both Wisconsin and Maryland cases

2h ago

How Chris Hardwick’s entertainment empire is reacting to sexual misconduct allegations against him

2h ago

As Trump doubles down on family separations, Republicans warn the policy may lead to electoral doom

2h ago

Alexander Wang talks pride-inspired capsule collection and using fashion as a vehicle for change

2h ago

Stories that pay off: How to save money on everything from rent to dining out

2h ago

It’s official: Excessive gaming is now recognized as a health disorder

3h ago