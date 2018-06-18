Zendaya, Kim K., Chadwick, Tessa and more of the best dressed from the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards

The MTV Movie Awards red carpet used to be, in a word, risky. It’s where movie stars would come in cocktail dresses and sneakers (we’re looking at you, Kristen Stewart), singers would show up in straight-up lingerie (hey, Rihanna) and people like P!nk would bring their dogs (no, really).

But now, with the show rebranded as the MTV Movie and TV Awards and a bevy of talented stylists who aim to never have their clients on a worst-dressed list, the style on the carpet has turned significantly more sophisticated.

That’s sad for those of us who thrill over stars taking genuine risks on a red carpet, but a plus for the others who get the most satisfaction from seeing their favs look wonderful.

On Saturday night’s red carpet, the stars of the night definitely impressed for the show that will air Monday night on MTV, including celebs like Zendaya, Yara Shahidi, Tessa Thompson and Chadwick Boseman.

Zendaya in August Getty Atelier

Zendaya at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Zendaya at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish in Galia Lahav

Tiffany Haddish at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Matt Sayles/AP

Tiffany Haddish at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Matt Sayles/AP

Yara Shahidi in Tory Burch

Yara Shahidi at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Matt Sayles/AP

Yara Shahidi at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Kim Kardashian West in Versace

Kim Kardashian at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Kris Jenner in Off-White

Kris Jenner at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Valerie Macon /Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan in Dsquared2

Michael B. Jordan at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson in Rosie Assoulin

Tessa Thompson at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Tessa Thompson at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Lakeith Stanfield in Dolce & Gabbana

Lakeith Stanfield at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Lakeith Stanfield at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza in Elisabetta Franchi

Aubrey Plaza at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Chadwick Boseman in Off-White

Chadwick Boseman at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Valerie Macon /Getty Images

Chloe x Halle in Marc Jacobs

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Lili Reinhart in Izeta

Lili Reinhart at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Camila Mendes in Elisabetta Franchi

Camila Mendes at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Matt Sayles/AP

Zazie Beetz in Chloé

Zazie Beetz at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Amandla Stenberg in Louis Vuitton

Amandla Stenberg at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Amandla Stenberg at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Matt Sayles/AP

Alison Brie in Sandy Liang

Alison Brie at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Lena Waithe in Alba

Lena Waithe at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Matt Sayles/AP

Lena Waithe at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Mandy Moore in Alberta Ferretti

Mandy Moore at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Mandy Moore at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Katherine Langford in Armani Privé

Katherine Langford at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Matt Sayles/AP

Dacre Montgomery in Strong Suit

Dacre Montgomery at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards Jordan Strauss/AP

Madelaine Petsch in Prada