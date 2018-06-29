This week in food and travel: A first look at the new Toy Story Land at Disney World
Alien Swirling Saucers, a new ride at Toy Story Land at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Valerie Marino/Mic

By Mic Staff | 

On Saturday, a new land will open at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Toy Story Land is based on the popular Pixar franchise and features two new rides and one refreshed fan favorite, Toy Story Mania. Ahead of the opening, we previewed the rides, food and design details — all of which aim to put visitors in the mindset of a toy.

A first look at the rides, food and design at the new Toy Story Land at Disney World

Sheriff Woody stands at the entrance of Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World
Sheriff Woody stands at the entrance of Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World Valerie Marino/Mic

The newest land at Disney World opens Saturday and uses design magic to make visitors feel toy-sized. Read more here.

Experts weigh in on the lollipops, detox teas and hair gummies that have taken over Instagram

Kylie Jenner with FitTea as featured on her Instagram.
Kylie Jenner with FitTea as featured on her Instagram. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

We asked a group of experts to take a closer look at a few of these celebrity-endorsed products to see which, if any, are actually worth spending money on. Read more here.

This is the future of LGBTQ travel

Beachgoers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Beachgoers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Richard Bohus/Shutterstock

LGBTQ travel is rapidly changing, but these industry insiders envision what travel will look like in 2030, including inclusive beach getaways and international escapes. Read more here.

Nicole Byer, host of Netflix’s Nailed It!, talks season two and the appeal of kitchen disasters

Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres on Netflix’s ‘Nailed It!’
Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres on Netflix’s ‘Nailed It!’ Netflix

The comedian and host of Netflix’s Nailed It! previewed the upcoming season — which debuts June 29 — and some of the most hilarious mistakes on the show. Read more here.

Mic Staff
By Mic Staff
