Mic and TIME win Edward R. Murrow award for “Life After Addiction” in news documentary category

Today, the Edward R. Morrow awards announced Mic as a winner in the news documentary category for “Life after addiction,” a project co-produced with Time. The piece explores the impact of America’s opioid epidemic, documenting a couple as they try to turn their lives around after a viral video forced them to confront their decades-long experience with addiction. The video shows where the couple is now — and how they got there.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow Award recipients demonstrate the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.