Tommy Dorfman, Pearl, Rai Flowers, Chella Man and more team up for Asos x GLAAD Pride collection
The stars of Asos’s pride 2018 campaign Asos

Tommy Dorfman, Pearl, Rai Flowers, Chella Man and more team up for Asos x GLAAD Pride collection

By Evan Ross Katz | 

For the second year in a row, Asos has teamed up with GLAAD to create a limited-edition pride-themed capsule collection. Every item of the 22-piece collection is emblazoned with the ampersand to symbolize unity, equality and integrity. Asos is offering the collection in both plus and curve sizing to ensure the line is truly inclusive.

To model the new collection, Asos recruited an ensemble of LGBTQ talent from all walks of life, including 13 Reason Why actor Tommy Dorfman, Matthew James Lent (aka RuPaul’s Drag Race season seven finalist, Pearl), makeup artist Rai Flowers, artist and activist Chella Man, musician Trey Campbell, photographer Quil Lemons, YouTuber Ari Fitz, artist Darius Moreno, photographer Elizabeth Wirija and photographer Elizabeth De La Piedra.

The stars of Asos’s pride 2018 campaign
The stars of Asos’s pride 2018 campaign Asos

“Asos is pretty much what I wear exclusively when I’m in my male form,” Lent aka Pearl said in an interview when asked what initially drew him to the campaign. It wasn’t just his love of the clothes, but the idea of an evolved meaning for what pride signifies to him.

“I used to take a back seat to my out loud and proudness,” Lent said. “I’m a very understated person in general when I’m living my life. And I never really understood the need to really get gay up in people’s faces. And now I completely understand. We have to be visible otherwise we’ll be... trumped so to speak.”

Pearl
Pearl Asos
Pearl
Pearl Asos

As for Dorfman, who plays out gay character Ryan Shaver on Netflix’s 13 Reason’s Why, beyond just celebrating, it’s about continuing to make a statement.

“I’ve had a lot of privileges as a queer person and a lot of the battles were fought for me by the time I was an adult, so it’s interesting to now come into conflict with an administration that wants to take away so many of the rights that were fought by previous generations for us,” Dorfman said in an interview. “I think now more than ever, and part of what this campaign is about, it’s about inclusivity within our own community and supporting more marginalized groups as much as possible.”

Tommy Dorfman
Tommy Dorfman Asos
Tommy Dorfman
Tommy Dorfman Asos

He added: “The reality is there are a lot of LGBTQ people in this world and we are not clearly represented in most media so there more of us that are out and doing this and creating space and creating work, the better it is in the long run.”

Check out additional images from the campaign below:

Tommy Dorfman, Rai Flowers and Pearl
Tommy Dorfman, Rai Flowers and Pearl Asos
Chella Man, Rai Flowers and Quil Lemons
Chella Man, Rai Flowers and Quil Lemons Asos
Elizabeth De La Piedra and Darius Moreno
Elizabeth De La Piedra and Darius Moreno Asos
Trey Campbell
Trey Campbell Asos
Ari Fitz
Ari Fitz Asos
Elizabeth De La Piedra, Trey Campell, Elizabeth Wirija and Darius Moreno
Elizabeth De La Piedra, Trey Campell, Elizabeth Wirija and Darius Moreno Asos
Rai Flowers
Rai Flowers Asos
Share:
Evan Ross Katz
By Evan Ross Katz
Senior editor, Strut

Recommended video

Meet Farren Fucci, the super stylist who won over Rihanna and is showing the fashion world what’s up

March 20, 2018

Most recent

Antoni Porowski of ‘Queer Eye’ opens up (a little) about his new restaurant in New York City

26m ago

Who’s Sorry This Week? Rachel Maddow, Peter Fonda, Burger King and other public apologies

1h ago

What Melania Trump wore her 74th week as first lady — including that “I really don’t care” jacket

1h ago

The Supreme Court’s Fourth Amendment ruling is a major victory for digital privacy rights

1h ago

While You Weren’t Looking: 5 things Trump’s Cabinet did this week besides separating families

2h ago

Beyoncé and Jay-Z inspired a new challenge meme and now people on Twitter are going “Apeshit”

2h ago

This week in food and travel: Plastic straws are getting the boot

3h ago

‘The Conners’: Here’s everything we know so far about the second ‘Roseanne’ reboot

3h ago

How a $1,500 fundraiser for immigrants ballooned to $18 million, and what will happen with the money

4h ago

Tommy Dorfman, Pearl, Rai Flowers, Chella Man and more team up for Asos x GLAAD Pride collection

4h ago