Mic Daily: The growing movement to abolish ICE, Trump signs order to keep families together and more

Trump signs order to keep families together, backtracking on claim that only Congress could act
President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday that will let immigrant families stay together in detainment after crossing the border — reversing the administration’s previous claim that only Congress could solve the problem the administration itself created.
The order, however, does not end the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy, which says that all immigrants who illegally cross the border will be detained and criminally prosecuted.
The movement to abolish ICE is growing as Trump administration ramps up immigration policies
As Americans look toward the immigration and family separation crisis at the United States’ southern border, a nascent movement to abolish the nation’s second-largest criminal investigation agency is catching fire.
More than half of deaths in ICE custody linked to inadequate medical care, report shows
A lack of access to adequate medical care contributed to the deaths of at least eight immigrants held in U.S. detention facilities from December 2015 through April 2017, a new report from a consortium of human rights watchdogs has found.
It’s hard to look “Beyond Pride” when LGBTQ celebrations still exclude people of color
This month, Mic has been looking forward to a more inclusive future in celebration of LGBTQ pride. But Mic contributor Michael Arceneaux points out that it’s hard to stay positive when there’s still so much progress to be made.
China is no longer taking our trash. Now, Americans can expect heaping piles of displaced garbage.
Up until recently, your recycled waste was more well-traveled than the average American. That’s because millions of metric tons of throwaway plastics were packed onto boats and shipped to China every day. For years, China acted as the world’s trash can, taking in about half of the planet’s exported waste — but as of Jan. 1, those imports have been banned.
Now, America’s single-use water bottles, takeout coffee cups, straws and throwaway salad bowls are piling up with no place to go. An estimated 111 metric tons of plastic waste will be displaced throughout the world by 2030, a new study found — and that’s a serious problem.