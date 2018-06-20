The World Health Organization will no longer categorize transgender people as mentally ill
Leon Weiler, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, top, holds the transgender pride flag. Steven Senne/AP

The World Health Organization will no longer categorize transgender people as mentally ill

By Tim Mulkerin | 

The World Health Organization, the United Nation’s health care agency, will no longer categorize “gender incongruence” a mental disorder.

In the newest version of its International Classification of Diseases, WHO announced it was moving gender incongruence — WHO’s phrase for succinctly describing the experience of being trans — from the mental disorders section to the sexual health section. According to CNN, this change will be presented at the World Health Assembly in 2019 and won’t go into effect until 2022.

“It was taken out of mental health disorders because we had a better understanding that this wasn’t a mental health condition, and leaving it there was causing stigma,” Dr. Lale Say, coordinator of WHO’s Adolescents and at-Risk Populations team, said in a news release Monday.

For the trans community, this move is likely a welcome, but certainly long overdue, change.

The American Psychiatric Association removed “gender identity disorder,” a term that was used to diagnose trans individuals, from its list of mental health disorders in 2012. It now uses the term “gender dysphoria.” (WHO removed homosexuality from the ICD edition published in 1992. The APA hasn’t classified homosexuality as a mental disorder since 1973.)

The trans community is still more likely than most to experience mental health issues like anxiety and depression, due in no small part to pervasive social stigma and the threat of anti-trans violence. Those threats are magnified for people of color — particularly for trans women of color.

Share:
Tim Mulkerin
By Tim Mulkerin
Reporter, Hype

Recommended video

Why is African-American hair seen as unprofessional?

May 25, 2018

Most recent

The World Health Organization will no longer categorize transgender people as mentally ill

20m ago

Mic Daily: The growing movement to abolish ICE, Trump signs order to keep families together and more

27m ago

Andrew Cuomo won’t call for abolishing ICE — but his opponent Cynthia Nixon just did

56m ago

TV writers from ‘Vida’ and ‘One Day at a Time’ team up to help families separated at the border

1h ago

China is no longer taking our trash. Now, Americans can expect heaping piles of displaced garbage.

3h ago

It’s easier to sleep, eat and have fun at airports in Asia — here’s why America is falling behind

3h ago

Trump signs order to keep families together, backtracking on claim that only Congress could act

5h ago

Forget Tidal: Ariana Grande’s new music video is premiering on Reebok’s website for some reason

5h ago

A running list of restaurants, hotels and cities in America banning plastic straws

5h ago

More than half of deaths in ICE custody linked to inadequate medical care, report shows

6h ago