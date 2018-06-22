This week in food and travel: Plastic straws are getting the boot
New York City Councilman has Rafael Espinal introduced a bill that would ban the use of plastic straws and stirrers in New York City bars, restaurants and coffee shops. Barbara Woike/AP

This week in food and travel: Plastic straws are getting the boot

By Mic Staff | 

It’s no secret the world has a plastic problem: the World Economic Forum estimates there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean by the year 2050.

There are lots of single-use plastic items we could stop using, but the one getting the most attention lately is the drinking straw. An outright ban on straws has been proposed in the U.K., and though similar legislation has yet to launch in the states, businesses and cities are embracing the ban on their own terms.

A running list of restaurants, hotels and cities in America banning plastic straws

Restaurants and hotels around the country are nixing straws as part of a growing movement.
Restaurants and hotels around the country are nixing straws as part of a growing movement. Degtiarova Viktoriia/Shutterstock

Public service announcement: There are alternatives to sipping your iced coffee through a non-recyclable plastic vessel. Read more here.

Why a gay monument denied entry to a blind queer person — and how to improve spaces for disabled people

A man stands at the entrance of the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, New York City.
A man stands at the entrance of the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Even the most progressive spaces can be imperfect when it comes to inclusivity. Raising awareness is the first step to rectifying such inequalities. Read more here.

I celebrated Juneteenth with some of America’s best black chefs

Chefs Adrienne Cheatham, Tanya Holland, Brother Luck and Chris Scott are joined by Colleen Vincent, manager of marketing and reservations at the James Beard Foundation.
Chefs Adrienne Cheatham, Tanya Holland, Brother Luck and Chris Scott are joined by Colleen Vincent, manager of marketing and reservations at the James Beard Foundation. Clay Williams

The James Beard Foundation’s first Juneteenth celebration was organized by Top Chef contestants Chris Scott, Brother Luck, Adrienne Cheatham and Tanya Holland. Read more here.

Why the future of food — and hunger — is in the hands of chefs

Chefs prepare a family-style dinner at the James Beard Foundation’s 15th Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change at Glynwood farm in Cold Spring, New York.
Chefs prepare a family-style dinner at the James Beard Foundation’s 15th Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change at Glynwood farm in Cold Spring, New York. Ken Goodman/James Beard Foundation

Chefs have the power to educate diners on both food and the law. Ultimately, they could be the ones to impact food policy in a big way. Read more here.

Share:
Mic Staff
By Mic Staff

Recommended video

Kikkan Randall and Jessica Diggins just became the first American women to nab gold in cross-country skiing

Feb. 21, 2018

Most recent

Antoni Porowski of ‘Queer Eye’ opens up (a little) about his new restaurant in New York City

27m ago

Who’s Sorry This Week? Rachel Maddow, Peter Fonda, Burger King and other public apologies

1h ago

What Melania Trump wore her 74th week as first lady — including that “I really don’t care” jacket

1h ago

The Supreme Court’s Fourth Amendment ruling is a major victory for digital privacy rights

1h ago

While You Weren’t Looking: 5 things Trump’s Cabinet did this week besides separating families

2h ago

Beyoncé and Jay-Z inspired a new challenge meme and now people on Twitter are going “Apeshit”

2h ago

This week in food and travel: Plastic straws are getting the boot

3h ago

‘The Conners’: Here’s everything we know so far about the second ‘Roseanne’ reboot

3h ago

How a $1,500 fundraiser for immigrants ballooned to $18 million, and what will happen with the money

4h ago

Tommy Dorfman, Pearl, Rai Flowers, Chella Man and more team up for Asos x GLAAD Pride collection

4h ago