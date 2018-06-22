Supreme Court says the government needs a warrant to search your cell phone location data
The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Supreme Court says the government needs a warrant to search your cell phone location data

By Emily C. Singer | 

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled the government needs a warrant to obtain your personal cell phone location data — a pro-criminal-defendant decision that strengthens Fourth Amendment protections against “unreasonable searches and seizures.”

The court ruled 5-4 that a precedent known as the third-party records doctrine, which says the Fourth Amendment does not apply to information individuals voluntarily share with a third party, is not applicable to personal cell phone location data.

In the decision written by Chief Justice John Roberts and joined by the court’s four liberal justices, the Supreme Court said cell phone location data “is not truly ‘shared’ as the term is normally understood.”

“We decline to grant the state unrestricted access to a wireless carrier’s database of physical location information,” Roberts wrote in the majority opinion. “In light of the deeply revealing nature of [personal cell phone location data], its depth, breadth and comprehensive reach, and the inescapable and automatic nature of its collection, the fact that such information is gathered by a third party does not make it any less deserving of Fourth Amendment protection.”

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) called the decision a “big win for privacy.”

This was one of the final major decisions the Supreme Court will announce this term. The court, however, has yet to release opinions on major cases involving public-sector unions, racial gerrymandering and President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The Supreme Court will announce additional decisions beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern on Monday.

Share:
Emily C. Singer
By Emily C. Singer
Senior writer, Navigating Trump's America
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

These Parkland survivors are helping students have a voice at the ballot box

March 7, 2018

Most recent

Antoni Porowski of ‘Queer Eye’ opens up (a little) about his new restaurant in New York City

23m ago

Who’s Sorry This Week? Rachel Maddow, Peter Fonda, Burger King and other public apologies

57m ago

What Melania Trump wore her 74th week as first lady — including that “I really don’t care” jacket

1h ago

The Supreme Court’s Fourth Amendment ruling is a major victory for digital privacy rights

1h ago

While You Weren’t Looking: 5 things Trump’s Cabinet did this week besides separating families

2h ago

Beyoncé and Jay-Z inspired a new challenge meme and now people on Twitter are going “Apeshit”

2h ago

This week in food and travel: Plastic straws are getting the boot

3h ago

‘The Conners’: Here’s everything we know so far about the second ‘Roseanne’ reboot

3h ago

How a $1,500 fundraiser for immigrants ballooned to $18 million, and what will happen with the money

4h ago

Tommy Dorfman, Pearl, Rai Flowers, Chella Man and more team up for Asos x GLAAD Pride collection

4h ago