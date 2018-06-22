Mic Daily: An $18 million fundraiser, the importance of the Supreme Court’s latest ruling and more

Welcome to Mic Daily: Mic’s short, smart email newsletter that cuts through the noise and lands in your inbox every weekday. We carefully curate each edition to send you a cross section of our most impactful, vital, touching stories of the day.

A protester holds a sign outside a closed gate at the Port of Entry facility, Thursday, June 21, in Fabens, Texas. Matt York/AP

As American citizens hear more stories of children crying and begging as they’re separated from their parents at the southern United States border, see more pictures of the cages in which they are kept and the tin-foil-like blankets in which they are cloaked, they are increasingly ready to say, “Enough.”

The public has now spoken with their wallets — to the tune of $18 million within five days.

A woman checks her cell phone as she waits in line to enter the U.S. Supreme Court to view a hearing on November 29, 2017 Alex Wong/Getty Images

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld Americans’ right to keep their digital information private Friday, as they ruled that cell phone location data is protected from warrantless searches under the Fourth Amendment.

And, despite its narrow scope, the Supreme Court’s ruling is a significant win for digital privacy advocates.

Anthony Bourdain in 2017 Craig Barritt/Getty Images

One New Jersey politician wants to honor Anthony Bourdain with a commemorative food trail following some of the late chef’s favorite restaurants.

Democratic Assemblyman Paul Moriarty proposed the trail — which would include 10 restaurants that appeared in a 2015 episode of CNN’s Parts Unknown — to the state’s Division of Travel and Tourism on Monday.

Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Roseanne Barr in ‘Roseanne’ ABC/IMDb

It’s been less than a month since ABC announced it was canceling the rebooted version of Roseanne following racist and offensive tweets from star Roseanne Barr. But now it’s looking like the show’s Conner family may make yet another comeback — this time without its matriarch.