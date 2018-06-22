Mic Daily: An $18 million fundraiser, the importance of the Supreme Court’s latest ruling and more
In El Paso, Texas, activists march during a rally to protest the process of separating children from adults during detention when they cross the U.S. border without the proper papers Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Mic Daily: An $18 million fundraiser, the importance of the Supreme Court’s latest ruling and more

By Tim Mulkerin | 

Welcome to Mic Daily: Mic’s short, smart email newsletter that cuts through the noise and lands in your inbox every weekday. We carefully curate each edition to send you a cross section of our most impactful, vital, touching stories of the day.

How a $1,500 fundraiser for immigrants ballooned to $18 million, and what will happen with the money

A protester holds a sign outside a closed gate at the Port of Entry facility, Thursday, June 21, in Fabens, Texas.
A protester holds a sign outside a closed gate at the Port of Entry facility, Thursday, June 21, in Fabens, Texas. Matt York/AP

As American citizens hear more stories of children crying and begging as they’re separated from their parents at the southern United States border, see more pictures of the cages in which they are kept and the tin-foil-like blankets in which they are cloaked, they are increasingly ready to say, “Enough.”

The public has now spoken with their wallets — to the tune of $18 million within five days.

The Supreme Court’s Fourth Amendment ruling is a major victory for digital privacy rights

A woman checks her cell phone as she waits in line to enter the U.S. Supreme Court to view a hearing on November 29, 2017
A woman checks her cell phone as she waits in line to enter the U.S. Supreme Court to view a hearing on November 29, 2017 Alex Wong/Getty Images

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld Americans’ right to keep their digital information private Friday, as they ruled that cell phone location data is protected from warrantless searches under the Fourth Amendment.

And, despite its narrow scope, the Supreme Court’s ruling is a significant win for digital privacy advocates.

A food trail celebrating Anthony Bourdain may be coming to New Jersey

Anthony Bourdain in 2017
Anthony Bourdain in 2017 Craig Barritt/Getty Images

One New Jersey politician wants to honor Anthony Bourdain with a commemorative food trail following some of the late chef’s favorite restaurants.

Democratic Assemblyman Paul Moriarty proposed the trail — which would include 10 restaurants that appeared in a 2015 episode of CNN’s Parts Unknown — to the state’s Division of Travel and Tourism on Monday.

The Conners: Here’s everything we know so far about the second ‘Roseanne’ reboot

Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Roseanne Barr in ‘Roseanne’
Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Roseanne Barr in ‘Roseanne’ ABC/IMDb

It’s been less than a month since ABC announced it was canceling the rebooted version of Roseanne following racist and offensive tweets from star Roseanne Barr. But now it’s looking like the show’s Conner family may make yet another comeback — this time without its matriarch.

Want more Mic in your inbox? Subscribe to Hype Daily, our brand-new culture and entertainment newsletter

Share:
Tim Mulkerin
By Tim Mulkerin
Reporter, Hype

Recommended video

Methodist minister Lea Matthews is on a mission to stop an undocumented mother from being deported

June 21, 2018

Most recent

Mic Daily: An $18 million fundraiser, the importance of the Supreme Court’s latest ruling and more

6h ago

Antoni Porowski of ‘Queer Eye’ opens up (a little) about his new restaurant in New York City

8h ago

Who’s Sorry This Week? Rachel Maddow, Peter Fonda, Burger King and other public apologies

8h ago

What Melania Trump wore her 74th week as first lady — including that “I really don’t care” jacket

8h ago

The Supreme Court’s Fourth Amendment ruling is a major victory for digital privacy rights

9h ago

While You Weren’t Looking: 5 things Trump’s Cabinet did this week besides separating families

10h ago

Beyoncé and Jay-Z inspired a new challenge meme and now people on Twitter are going “Apeshit”

10h ago

This week in food and travel: Plastic straws are getting the boot

11h ago

‘The Conners’: Here’s everything we know so far about the second ‘Roseanne’ reboot

11h ago

How a $1,500 fundraiser for immigrants ballooned to $18 million, and what will happen with the money

11h ago