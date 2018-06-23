Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she was kicked out of Virginia restaurant because she works for Trump

It’s becoming increasingly hard to dine in public if you’re a member of the Trump administration complicit in carrying out the president’s agenda.

On Friday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant because of her role in the administration.

Sanders confirmed the news via Twitter, writing, “Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.”

A server at the restaurant also confirmed the incident in a public Facebook post, writing, “I just served Sarah huckabee sanders [sic] for a total of 2 minutes before my owner asked her to leave and she complied. Her family left on their own accord, we didn’t actually refuse service or ‘kick her out.’”

The post went viral after Brennan Gilmore, head of the energy non-profit Clean Virginia tweeted it. Now the restaurant’s Yelp review page has become a battleground for the administration’s supporters and critics.

“Just wanted you to know that you had no reason to ask Mrs. Sara [sic] Sanders to leave your place,” wrote one reviewer. “I hope that every Donald J. Trump supporter stays away as well. You and yours is what’s wrong with our country today. Sara [sic] Sanders is a hard working American who wanted to have dinner and you sent her away and there will be a price for that action.”

“The food was good, the service was friendly and prompt, and the prices to quality ratio was outstanding,” wrote another reviewer. “Also, in recent news, they apparently don’t serve bearers of false witness, who use their positions of influence to damage the fabric of American public life. So, that’s a plus :)”

The incident comes just days after Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was bombarded by protesters from Democratic Socialists of America while she was attempting to eat dinner at a Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C.

“If kids don’t eat in peace, you don’t eat in peace,” protesters chanted referring to the Trump administration’s family separation policy. Nielsen eventually left the restaurant.

On Thursday, the Trump administration partially walked back their highly controversial family separation policy, but many families remain separated and public opprobrium for Trump officials continues with no end in sight.