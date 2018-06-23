In rambling speech, Trump renews attacks on immigrants: “They will come by the millions”

President Donald Trump is not letting the backlash to family separation policies deter him from telling his supporters how he really feels about immigrants.

On Tuesday, Trump delivered a meandering campaign-style speech at the Nevada GOP state party convention where he reiterated some of his most vicious rhetoric about immigrants from Central and South America.

“The word is ‘overrun.’ We will have millions and millions of people pouring through our country and all the problems that would cause with crime and schools,” Trump said during the speech. “If they see any weakness, they will come by the millions.”

The rally was held, in part, as a campaign event for Nevada Sen. Dean Heller who is facing a tough re-election fight in 2018 and has tried to distance himself from Trump’s harsh immigration rhetoric.

Heller was among the first GOP politicians to come out against Trump’s family separation policy. Before Trump took the stage, Heller gave a speech that lasted little more than 3 minutes and made absolutely no mention of immigration.

But that didn’t stop Trump from playing the hits when it came to talking about his plans for cracking down on people fleeing their home countries to enter the United States, reverting to fear mongering about gang violence from groups like MS-13.

“These are sick evil people,” Trump said. “I called them animals and people said ‘that’s a terrible thing to say.’ Nancy Pelosi said that’s a terrible thing to say. She was defending MS-13.”

Trump also mentioned the growing movement to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“[A vote for Democrats is] really a vote for crime,” Trump said. “It’s a vote to get rid of police officers. It’s a vote to get rid of ICE! They want to get rid of ICE!”

While no sitting member of Congress has endorsed abolishing ICE, progressive candidates across the country and increasingly taking up the position thanks in part to mounting pressure from immigrant rights groups like Mijente, who have launched a national campaign to get rid of the two decade old enforcement agency.