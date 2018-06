It’s the kind of red carpet for which Beyoncé can wear a metal corset and Bootsy Collins can arrive dressed as, well, Bootsy Collins. The BET Awards have long had a history of welcoming in some gorgeous, highly memorable fashion and Sunday night’s show proved no different.

Stars like Janelle Monáe showed up to the 2018 BET Awards draped in a puffy rainbow gown as a nod to Pride Month, and Lakeith Stanfield wore a wig because...why not?

Here are our favorite looks of the night.

Janelle Monáe in Nicolas Jebran

Janelle Monáe at the 2018 BET Awards Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe at the 2018 BET Awards Willy Sanjuan/AP

Donald Glover

Donald Glover (right) at the 2018 BET Awards Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Donald Glover at the 2018 BET Awards Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Tyra Banks in Stello

Tyra Banks at the 2018 BET Awards Lisa O’Connor/Getty Images

Lakeith Stanfield

Lakeith Stanfield at the 2018 BET Awards Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Lakeith Stanfield at the 2018 BET Awards Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Remy Ma in Karen Sabag

Remy Ma at the 2018 BET Awards Willy Sanjuan/AP

Dej Loaf

DeJ Loaf at the 2018 BET Awards Lisa O’Connor /Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan (left) and Ryan Coogler (right) at the 2018 BET Awards Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Ashanti

Ashanti at the 2018 BET Awards Willy Sanjuan/AP

Amber Rose in Bryan Hearns

Amber Rose at the 2018 BET Awards Willy Sanjuan/AP

Chloe x Halle

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey at the 2018 BET Awards Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

2 Chainz

2 Chainz at the 2018 BET Awards Willy Sanjuan/AP

Normani

Normani at the 2018 BET Awards Willy Sanjuan/AP

Ne-Yo

Ne-Yo at the 2018 BET Awards Willy Sanjuan/AP

Serayah McNeill in Alice McCall

Serayah McNeill at the 2018 BET Awards Lisa O’Connor/Getty Images

Logan Browning in Dion Lee

Logan Browning at the 2018 BET Awards Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Storm Reid

Storm Reid at the 2018 BET Awards Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Blac Chyna in Laurel DeWitt