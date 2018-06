Four episodes in and the style on FX’s Pose has yet to disappoint. Under the expert direction of costume designer Lou Eyrich, this episode had fur, crop tops and sequins galore.

Highlights of the episode included Elektra in a gold muumuu and Blanca rocking a gorgeous draped dress. Let’s rank the week’s 10 best outfits.

10. Candy’s tassle top

Candy on ‘Pose’ FX

9. Pray Tell’s take on the newsboy cap

Pray Tell on ‘Pose’ FX

8. Angel’s ’70s-tastic ensemble

Angel on ‘Pose’ FX

7. Elektra’s little black dress with gold buttons

Elektra on ‘Pose’ FX

6. Elektra’s extravagant red gown

Elektra on ‘Pose’ FX

5. Elektra’s business casual cheetah look

Elektra on ‘Pose’ FX

4. Candy’s green sparkly jumpsuit

Candy on ‘Pose’ FX

3. Blanca’s draped blue dress

Blanca on ‘Pose’ FX

2. Aphrodite in this very Mariah Carey-esque look

Aphrodite on ‘Pose’ FX

1. Elektra’s gold metallic muumuu

Elektra on ‘Pose’ FX