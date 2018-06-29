Well, at least we can say things have calmed down since last week. After that “I really don’t care” jacket debacle, Melania Trump is back to dressing like Melania Trump, with knee-length dresses and skirts that don’t involve insensitive statements.
Here is what she wore this week:
Sunday, June 24: A Calvin Klein skirt for a conference
Trump delivered a rare speech at the national conference of Students Against Destructive Decisions on Sunday, to which she wore a sharp white button-down and a Calvin Klein skirt that Ivanka Trump has actually worn previously.
What are the chances?
Monday, June 25: A pink leather dress for meeting with the king and queen of Jordan
The next day, for a White House visit from the king and queen of Jordan, Trump wore an edgy Proenza Schouler pink leather dress with wrap detailing.
Queen Rania wore a loose blouse and wide-leg trousers by Adeam in a similar blush tone.
Thursday, June 28: A black and white outfit for an Arizona trip
And finally on Thursday, Trump flew to Arizona, where she would visit another few immigration facilities. She wore black flats, a black shirt and white trousers from La Ligne. In the facilities, she changed into sneakers.
No jacket, thank goodness.
