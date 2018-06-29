Well, at least we can say things have calmed down since last week. After that “I really don’t care” jacket debacle, Melania Trump is back to dressing like Melania Trump, with knee-length dresses and skirts that don’t involve insensitive statements.

Here is what she wore this week:

Sunday, June 24: A Calvin Klein skirt for a conference

Melania Trump speaks during the national conference of Students Against Destructive Decisions. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Trump delivered a rare speech at the national conference of Students Against Destructive Decisions on Sunday, to which she wore a sharp white button-down and a Calvin Klein skirt that Ivanka Trump has actually worn previously.

What are the chances?

Monday, June 25: A pink leather dress for meeting with the king and queen of Jordan

Melania Trump, Donald Trump, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan outside the White House Pool/Getty Images

The next day, for a White House visit from the king and queen of Jordan, Trump wore an edgy Proenza Schouler pink leather dress with wrap detailing.

Melania Trump and Queen Rania of Jordan walk around the White House. Pool/Getty Images

Queen Rania wore a loose blouse and wide-leg trousers by Adeam in a similar blush tone.

Thursday, June 28: A black and white outfit for an Arizona trip

Melania Trump on her way to Arizona Carolyn Kaster/AP

And finally on Thursday, Trump flew to Arizona, where she would visit another few immigration facilities. She wore black flats, a black shirt and white trousers from La Ligne. In the facilities, she changed into sneakers.

Melania Trump tours a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Facility in Tucson, Arizona. Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

No jacket, thank goodness.

