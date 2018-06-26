Mic Daily: Supreme Court upholds Trump’s travel ban, Terry Crews speaks out on assault and more

Welcome to Mic Daily: Mic’s short, smart email newsletter that cuts through the noise and lands in your inbox every weekday. We carefully curate each edition to send you a cross section of our most impactful, vital, touching stories of the day.

Protesters hold up signs outside the Supreme Court in the wake of Tuesday’s 5-4 ruling that upholds President Donald Trump’s travel ban. Carolyn Kaster/AP

In a 5-4 decision Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the third iteration of President Donald Trump’s travel ban on five majority-Muslim countries.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his decision that Trump had used his executive authority to “suspend entry of aliens into the United States,” according to BuzzFeed News’ Chris Geidner.

Reality Winner exiting the Augusta Courthouse in June 2017 Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Reality Winner, the first whistleblower to be prosecuted as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on leakers, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of espionage in exchange for a 63-month prison sentence and three years of supervised release, according to multiple reports.

“All of my actions I did willfully, meaning I did so of my own free will,” the former National Security Agency contractor told a federal court in Georgia on Tuesday, according to the New York Times.

Mj Rodriguez as Blanca on ‘Pose’ JoJo Whilden/FX

On Pose, Blanca’s dramatic and often moving storyline is unlike any other story being told on TV right now. Mic caught up with actress Mj Rodriguez to talk about her breakout TV role, her past in theater and what this show has meant to her so far.

During a Senate Judiciary hearing Tuesday, Terry Crews detailed why he didn’t retaliate after he was allegedly assaulted. C-SPAN

Actor Terry Crews made a powerful statement on behalf of sexual assault survivors and the #MeToo movement Tuesday during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights.

Crews, who in October revealed in a series of tweets he had been assaulted by a “high-level Hollywood executive,” told the committee why he didn’t physically retaliate against his alleged aggressor, Hollywood agent Adam Venit: He thought an act of violence would endanger his reputation, career or even his life.

Businesses have divested from Alison Ettel’s marijuana company after a video of Ettel threatening to call police on an 8-year-old trying to sell water went viral. ladyesowavy/Instagram

Alison Ettel, a white San Francisco woman who threatened to call police Saturday on an 8-year-old black girl for selling water in front of an apartment building without a license, is facing a wave of financial and advertising divestment from her cannabis company, TreatWell, where she is CEO.