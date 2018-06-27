James Alex Fields Jr., suspect in deadly Charlottesville car attack, charged with hate crime
James Alex Fields Jr. is accused of ramming his car into a crowd of counterprotesters in August in Charlottesville, Virginia. Eze Amos/AP

James Alex Fields Jr., suspect in deadly Charlottesville car attack, charged with hate crime

By Brianna Provenzano | 

The man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of counterprotesters Aug. 12 in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer in the process, now faces federal hate crime charges.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a grand jury indictment that was returned on Wednesday charged 21-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. with 30 crimes, including a hate crime charge stemming from Heyer’s death and 29 other hate crimes involving the dozens of other rally attendees who were injured during the incident.

A so-called “Unite the Right” rally that was held in Charlottesville over the summer with self-avowed white supremacists brought with it hordes of counterprotesters. Fields allegedly plowed his car into a packed side street in what the indictment referred to as an act of “racially motivated violent interference.” In the months since then, the FBI and DOJ had launched an investigation into the attack in an effort to determine whether federal hate crime charges were appropriate.

Makeshift memorial for Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, Virginia
Makeshift memorial for Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, Virginia Steve Helber/AP

“Last summer’s violence in Charlottesville cut short a promising young life and shocked the nation,” U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement on Wednesday. “Today’s indictment should send a clear message to every would-be criminal in America that we aggressively prosecute violent crimes of hate that threaten the core principles of our nation.”

Fields, a resident of Maumee, Ohio, has a documented history of sympathizing with white supremacist views, including posting Nazi imagery to a since-deleted Facebook page and what a former teacher described as a “fondness for Adolf Hitler.”

In addition to the federal charges, Fields is also facing state charges for first-degree murder, and is scheduled to appear before a jury later this year.

Share:
Brianna Provenzano
By Brianna Provenzano
Reporter, Hype

Recommended video

These Parkland survivors are helping students have a voice at the ballot box

March 7, 2018

Most recent

Trump “immediately” begins search for Kennedy replacement that could bring dramatic shift to US law

51m ago

Mic Daily: The rise of Dyke Marches, the effects of Justice Kennedy’s impending retirement and more

1h ago

Supreme Court: Neil Gorsuch’s first full term results in a slew of 5-4 conservative opinions

1h ago

Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring, and now a woman’s right to abortion could be in jeopardy

1h ago

Antwon Rose’s parents react with “guarded optimism” after arrest of officer who killed their son

2h ago

James Alex Fields Jr., suspect in deadly Charlottesville car attack, charged with hate crime

3h ago

Anthony Kennedy to retire from Supreme Court, giving Trump a second pick

4h ago

This look inside the world’s largest train station will make Americans painfully jealous

4h ago

‘Queer Eye’ star Bobby Berk explains why he didn’t want to enter that church in season 2

5h ago

Dyke marches show that pride is about more than rainbows, parades and white gay men

7h ago