Mic Daily: The rise of Dyke Marches, the effects of Justice Kennedy’s impending retirement and more

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy confirmed Wednesday what had already been long-rumored in Washington, D.C.: his plans to retire.

If Trump successfully installs yet another conservative judge to the nation’s highest court, several of the key votes that Kennedy helped to push through in 5-4 decisions are likely in jeopardy — including preserving Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that enshrined a woman’s right to an abortion on the national level.

Chicago’s annual Dyke March Princess-India Alexander/Mic

In the face of increasingly corporatized pride parades that cater mostly to the interests of white cisgender gay men, Chicago’s Dyke March has become an increasingly important respite for queer communities of color.

“I have a lot of trouble participating in corporate Pride,” Zev Alexander, a marcher who previously attended Philadelphia’s Dyke March, said in an interview. “The corporate sponsorship gets under my skin. So it’s nice just knowing that there’s a space to celebrate where I won’t see that and I’ll be with my people. This is an alive and well part of the queer community.”

Immigrants from Guatemala seeking asylum receive help at a bus station after they were processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Thursday. Eric Gay/AP

On Tuesday, a federal judge from California halted President Donald Trump’s policy of separating immigrant parents from their children at the border, ordering that children younger than 5 be returned to their parents within 14 days and that children older than 5 be returned within 30 days.

Although the preliminary injunction will indeed be welcome news to the parents of the more than 2,300 children who have been separated as a result of the policy, the government has thus far offered little in terms of concrete plans to reunite the families.

Activist Linda Sarsour John Moore/Getty Images

Activist Linda Sarsour was unsurprised the U.S. Supreme Court upheld parts of the Trump administration’s most recent travel ban Tuesday. But the extent of the court’s Trump v. Hawaii ruling — which affirmed the president’s authority to implement the controversial measure — still caught her off guard.

“I’m not gonna lie, I was bawling my eyes out,” Sarsour said by phone Tuesday as she prepared for an evening protest against the decision at Foley Square in New York City. “I was expecting a partial ban. I thought at least refugees in refugee camps or people sitting in countries like war-torn Yemen would get some exemptions. But no.”

Officer Michael Rosfeld was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminal homicide in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. Mic/AP

The East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, police officer accused of fatally shooting unarmed black teenager Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19 has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide, according to multiple reports.

Rose’s parents reacted to the news of Rosfeld’s arrest with “guarded optimism,” civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who has been hired by the family to work on a potential civil lawsuit, said Wednesday by phone.