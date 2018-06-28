Capital Gazette shooting: White male shooter killed 5, potentially had explosive

At least five people were killed and several others “gravely injured” after a mass shooting Thursday at Capital Gazette Communications in Annapolis, Maryland, which owns several community newspapers in the area.

In a press briefing with reporters held at the scene, law enforcement officials said one white male suspect was in custody and “being interrogated.” The suspect is believed to have used a “long gun” to commit the shooting; officers also found what they thought might be an explosive device. A motive for the attack was not immediately known.

The company, which serves the Annapolis community, is owned by the Baltimore Sun. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it evacuated 170 people from the building. Shortly after the shooting was first reported, Phil Davis, a reporter for the company, told the Sun “multiple people” had been shot and confirmed there was a police presence at the scene.

In a series of tweets, Davis later wrote a “single shooter shot multiple people” inside the Gazette’s office, “some of whom are dead.”

“Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees,” he wrote. “Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad.”

“There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” he added.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also addressed the shooting, tweeting that he was “absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis.”

Hogan, who said he was in contact with the Maryland State Police, doubled down on law enforcement’s urgings that the public avoid the area.

Correction: June 28, 2018

A previous version of this story’s headline misreported the Capital Gazette’s location. It’s in Annapolis, Maryland.