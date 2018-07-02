Stories that pay off: 46% of LGBTQ employees are not out at work. One out leader could change that.
Shawn Goldberg/Shutterstock

By Payoff Staff | 

In recent years, companies like Amazon, Google, American Express and Bank of America have devoted resources to inclusivity and instituted unconscious bias training workshops to help eliminate gender, racial and LGBTQ discrimination.

Still, a report by the Human Rights Campaign found that 53 percent of LGBTQ employees have heard jokes about lesbian or gay people in their workplaces. This week, we take a look at one out leader who wants to support LGBTQ individuals from within, the productivity benefits of Summer Fridays, those sneaky ways brands trick you into buying their products and why online shopping may never be the same.

30% of LGBTQ employees reported feeling anxious or depressed at work. Intuit’s Scott Beth created an ally network to stop it.


Sheila FItzgerald/Shutterstock

In an effort to create an inclusive space within the company, Beth instituted an “allyship” program for the more than 8,500 employees at Intuit — the company behind TurboTax, Mint and QuickBooks — with an open dialogue between its straight and gay allies to help employees feel comfortable with discussing their sexuality. Read more here.

Summer Fridays may be in decline in the US. Here’s why more employers should formalize the perk.


G-Stock Studio/Shutterstock

A survey found that the number of employers offering the perk had declined from 63% in 2012 to just 20% last year. Research says workers would be more productive with shorter hours and mandatory breaks — and benefit employers overall. Read more here.

Why it’s so hard to convince yourself to buy generic items — and other ways brands trick you


Michael Traitov/Shutterstock

Brands know how to use information overload and other psychological tricks to get you to buy their products. These are a few ways companies successfully get people to part with their money. Read more here.

Online shopping to get more expensive as Supreme Court rules that even states can collect sales tax


Jenny Kane/AP

The Supreme Court ruled that states can collect sales tax from all retailers, even if those retailers do not have a “physical presence” in their state. The case originated from a lawsuit that the state of South Dakota had filed against four online retailers, including furniture retailer Wayfair. Read more here.

