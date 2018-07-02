In recent years, companies like Amazon, Google, American Express and Bank of America have devoted resources to inclusivity and instituted unconscious bias training workshops to help eliminate gender, racial and LGBTQ discrimination.

Still, a report by the Human Rights Campaign found that 53 percent of LGBTQ employees have heard jokes about lesbian or gay people in their workplaces. This week, we take a look at one out leader who wants to support LGBTQ individuals from within, the productivity benefits of Summer Fridays, those sneaky ways brands trick you into buying their products and why online shopping may never be the same.

Parade participants march with an Amazon flag at the San Francisco Gay Pride Parade on Market Street. Sheila FItzgerald/Shutterstock

In an effort to create an inclusive space within the company, Beth instituted an “allyship” program for the more than 8,500 employees at Intuit — the company behind TurboTax, Mint and QuickBooks — with an open dialogue between its straight and gay allies to help employees feel comfortable with discussing their sexuality. Read more here.

A group of enthusiastic people jumping into a pool. G-Stock Studio/Shutterstock

A survey found that the number of employers offering the perk had declined from 63% in 2012 to just 20% last year. Research says workers would be more productive with shorter hours and mandatory breaks — and benefit employers overall. Read more here.

An individual deciding between two options at a grocery store. Michael Traitov/Shutterstock

Brands know how to use information overload and other psychological tricks to get you to buy their products. These are a few ways companies successfully get people to part with their money. Read more here.

The Wayfair website as seen on a computer. Jenny Kane/AP

The Supreme Court ruled that states can collect sales tax from all retailers, even if those retailers do not have a “physical presence” in their state. The case originated from a lawsuit that the state of South Dakota had filed against four online retailers, including furniture retailer Wayfair. Read more here.