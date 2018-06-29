Mic Daily: The case for “court packing,” Kirsten Gillibrand calls for abolishing ICE and more
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.)

Mic Daily: The case for “court packing,” Kirsten Gillibrand calls for abolishing ICE and more

By Tim Mulkerin | 

Kirsten Gillibrand becomes first senator to call for abolishing ICE

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.)
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) on Friday became the first U.S. senator to join the growing ranks of progressives who want to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“The mistreatment of immigrant children and families is one of the most urgent crises we face,” Gillibrand said in a statement. “ICE has lost trust. It stokes fear. It has to go.”

The taunting of Terry Crews is a new low

Terry Crews
Terry Crews Richard Drew/AP

As the story often goes, 50 Cent has incensed the masses with his gross displays of immaturity and idiocy. The latest controversy stems from his reported public taunting of actor Terry Crews about the latter’s sexual assault. In now-deleted posts on Instagram, 50 Cent mocked Crews for not responding in a violent manner.

Trump reportedly threatens to pull US out of World Trade Organization

President Donald Trump addresses reporters from the Oval Office on Monday.
President Donald Trump addresses reporters from the Oval Office on Monday. Pool/Getty Images

Could President Donald Trump pull the United States out of the World Trade Organization? That’s what he’s been threatening to do in conversations with top advisers, Axios reported Friday.

Court packing might become the next internal battle for Democrats

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Experts who study Washington’s power dynamics have a message for Democrats looking to stop the Trump administration from abusing its power: When they go low, you go lower.

Trump says journalists should be “free from fear of being violently attacked while doing their job”

President Donald Trump talks to reporters outside the White House in June.
President Donald Trump talks to reporters outside the White House in June. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In the wake of Thursday’s shooting at a Maryland newspaper, Trump — who describes the press as the “enemy of the American people,” routinely calls unflattering reports “fake news” and sometimes stirs outrage against individual reporters — said journalists should not have to fear being “violently attacked while doing their job.”

