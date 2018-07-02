Here are the 10 best outfits from episode 5 of ‘Pose,’ including a metallic jumpsuit and a Navy hat

The fifth episode of FX’s Pose was perhaps its most poignant so far, with Blanca dealing with the death of her mother and Elektra reckoning with the realization she’s not the empathetic house mother she ought to be.

But don’t worry: All those feelings didn’t get in the way of Pose delivering some of its most decadent, stunning looks thus far, courtesy of costume designer Lou Eyrich. Here are the 10 best looks from episode five of Pose, including Pray Tell’s killer headgear and Elektra’s somehow chic alternative to a hospital gown.

10. Elektra’s post-op, shimmery cream and pastel blouse

Dominique Jackson as Elektra on ‘Pose’ FX

9. Blanca’s 1980s English teacher outfit, an embroidered black-and-gold coat with an acid wash skirt and yellow turtleneck

Mj Rodriguez as Blanca on ‘Pose’ FX

8. Lulu’s metallic jumpsuit, jeweled VIP hat and rainbow fanny pack

Hailie Sahar as Lulu on ‘Pose’ FX

7. Pray Tell’s take on a Navy captain, sans shirt

Billy Porter as Pray Tell in ‘Pose’ FX

6. Blanca’s blue metallic dress with a flowing, embroidered wrap

Mj Rodriguez as Blanca on ‘Pose’ FX

5. Elektra’s blue-and-gold dinner hostess look

Dominique Jackson as Elektra on ‘Pose’ FX

4. Lulu’s tailored red coat and Kentucky Derby-ready hat

Hailie Sahar as Lulu on ‘Pose’ FX

3. Candy’s red, black and gold magazine executive look

Angelica Ross as Candy on ‘Pose’ FX

2. Pray Tell’s blue top hat with a giant orange flower

Billy Porter as Pray Tell in ‘Pose’ FX

1. Elektra’s floor-length golden robe with an oversized bow

Dominique Jackson as Elektra on ‘Pose’ FX