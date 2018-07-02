Mic Daily: The importance of female veterans in the upcoming election and more
Gina Ortiz Jones campaign ad Gina Ortiz Jones for Congress/YouTube

Dozens of racial justice groups join immigration protests in San Diego to “free our future”

Protest at the Capitol in 2016 J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Following several weeks of national uproar over the Trump administration’s now-halted policy that separated thousands of migrant children from their parents, organizers in San Diego are drawing attention to court proceedings that criminalize and incarcerate immigrants.

“If we are horrified at the image of children being interned at our border, we must urgently address the criminal prosecutions of their families,” Marisa Franco, co-founder of the Latino political group Mijente, said.

Female veterans could be key in Democrats’ quest to win the House

Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot, is running for Congress in Kentucky’s 6th District. Amy McGrath for Congress/YouTube

The 2018 midterm election season isn’t just shaping up to be the year of the woman — it’s also looking like it will be the year of the female veteran.

Harvey Weinstein indicted on 3 additional felony sex charges

Harvey Weinstein Kevin Hagen/Getty Images

Over a month after disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein turned himself into police custody on multiple felony sex crime charges, a grand jury has indicted him on three additional felony sex charges, according to Variety.

If Weinstein is convicted, two of the charges carry a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison — the maximum sentence is life in prison.

The rise of the plastic-free, zero-waste grocery store

The packaging-free grocery store Nada hbrezden/Instagram

A new shop in Vancouver, British Columbia, has reimagined the supermarket to combat plastic pollution. Nada’s concept is simple: All of the food sold inside is entirely package free. Shoppers bring their own clean containers and bags to fill with goods and can pay for bulk items by weight.

This is the first photo of a planet being born

After years of searching for a new planet, scientists have finally photographed one’s birth using an advanced telescope and add-on instrument. A. Müller et al/European Southern Observatory

Scientists have long understood that planets — like humans — have to be born into the universe. Now, researchers have finally managed to photograph it happening for the first time in history.

