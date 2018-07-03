Mic Daily: Trump will scale back affirmative action, a judge hits back at ICE and more
President Donald Trump Pool/Getty Images

Mic Daily: Trump will scale back affirmative action, a judge hits back at ICE and more

By Tim Mulkerin | 

Meet the conservative judges Trump is considering nominating to the Supreme Court

President Donald Trump will announce Monday his pick to replace Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court.
President Donald Trump will announce Monday his pick to replace Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday he had met with four candidates on his short list to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy and reiterated he plans to declare the pick on Monday.

Here’s what you need to know about Trump’s potential nominees to replace the 81-year-old judge.

Judge blocks Trump administration from arbitrarily detaining asylum seekers

Immigrant families seeking asylum wait in line at the central bus station after they were processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Immigrant families seeking asylum wait in line at the central bus station after they were processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A federal court delivered another sharp rebuke of the Trump administration’s immigration policies on Monday, this time blocking the process of arbitrarily detaining asylum seekers.

Trump administration will encourage schools to end affirmative action policies

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

The Trump administration will encourage college presidents to end affirmative action at their schools and instead opt for race-blind admission policies, the New York Times reported on Tuesday — reversing an Obama-era policy created to foster diversity on campuses.

Restaurants and immigration: We talked to chefs about the impact of ICE raids on their businesses

Chefs in a busy kitchen
Chefs in a busy kitchen Wasant/Shutterstock

The food service industry has historically relied on immigrants, mainly Latino and often undocumented, for its labor force. Restaurants have been at the center of the national immigration debate, long before anyone cared about whether White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ cheese plate got comped at the Red Hen.

Mic spoke to three Atlanta restaurant owners about what it means run a business when your labor force have become a daily headline and the work you do has become a political flashpoint.

Transplaining: I’m a cisgender man. How do I tell my friends and family my partner is transgender?

Serena Daniari
Serena Daniari Joamir Salcedo/Mic

In the second edition of Transplaining, Mic correspondent Serena Daniari’s weekly advice column, a cisgender man asks the best way to tell his friends and family he’s romantically involved with a transgender woman. Serena has thoughts.

Tim Mulkerin
By Tim Mulkerin
Reporter, Hype
