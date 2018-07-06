This week in food and travel: Chefs on the impact of ICE raids on their businesses
The Florida Avenue Grill restaurant in Washington, D.C., is closed as Latino immigrant workers across Washington stay home as part of a Day Without Immigrants on Feb. 16, 2017. Mario Tama/Getty Images

This week in food and travel: Chefs on the impact of ICE raids on their businesses

By Mic Staff | 

The food service industry has historically relied on immigrants for its labor force. Recently, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has conducted large-scale raids, concentrated on restaurant kitchens, farms and food-processing plants across the country. Mic spoke to three restaurant owners about what it means to run a business at a time when your labor force has become a daily headline and the work you do has become a political flashpoint.

In other news, Hawaii becomes the first state to ban sunscreens containing two harmful chemicals, and we peek inside the New York City diner that’s become a gathering spot for queer people.

We talked to chefs about the impact of ICE raids on their businesses

Chefs working in a busy kitchen.
Chefs working in a busy kitchen. Wasant/Shutterstock

Restaurants have been at the center of the national immigration debate, long before anyone cared about whether Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ cheese plate got comped at the Red Hen. Read more here.

Hawaii becomes the first state to ban sunscreens that damage coral reefs

Hawaii is banning sunscreens with certain chemicals damaging to coral reefs.
Hawaii is banning sunscreens with certain chemicals damaging to coral reefs. LightField Studios/Shutterstock

The governor of Hawaii has signed a bill banning the purchase and distribution of sunscreens that contain two common chemicals, found in popular brands like Coppertone and Banana Boat. Read more here.

The rise of the plastic-free, zero-waste grocery store

Nada Grocery, a new packaging-free grocery store in Vancouver, British Columbia
Nada Grocery, a new packaging-free grocery store in Vancouver, British Columbia hbrezden/Instagram

The grocery store of the future is here, and there’s no single-use plastic to be found anywhere. Read more here.

Inside MeMe’s Diner, the New York restaurant that’s become a gathering spot for queer people

Inside MeMe’s Diner in Brooklyn
Inside MeMe’s Diner in Brooklyn Noah Fecks/MeMe’s Diner

Recently, there’s been a larger call for sober spaces for queer individuals to meet and socialize outside of bars. MeMe’s Diner, which opened in November, is one such alcohol-optional gathering space in New York. Read more here.

Share:
Mic Staff
By Mic Staff
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

The Best Food Cities in America: Los Angeles

June 25, 2018

Most recent

This week in food and travel: Chefs on the impact of ICE raids on their businesses

2h ago

Hype Daily: Chris Brown is arrested, Idris Elba’s new role and more

3h ago

Is it ethical to eat at a restaurant at the center of a #MeToo accusation?

6h ago

Mic Daily: EPA head Scott Pruitt resigns, former Fox News exec joins the White House and more

July 5, 2018

Number of migrant children in custody now up to nearly 3,000 despite order to reunify

July 5, 2018

Scott Pruitt resigns from EPA in letter claiming “God’s providence” brought him into Trump’s service

July 5, 2018

Disgraced former Fox News executive Bill Shine officially joins White House communications team

July 5, 2018

UK police are investigating 3 new allegations of sexual assault against Kevin Spacey

July 5, 2018

Report: Mueller to add new Justice Department resources to ongoing Russia probe

July 5, 2018

Climate change is making our planet hotter — but we might have to ditch the AC

July 5, 2018