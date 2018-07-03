Senate Intelligence Committee: Russia meddled in 2016 to hurt Clinton and help Trump
Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) talks to Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in June. Andrew Harnik/AP

Senate Intelligence Committee: Russia meddled in 2016 to hurt Clinton and help Trump

By Eric Lutz | 

The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday released a report strongly supporting the intelligence community’s assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 election in support of Donald Trump — something the president has repeatedly attempted to cast doubt on in public statements.

“The committee believes the conclusions of the [intelligence community assessment] are sound and notes that collection and analysis subsequent to the [intelligence community assessment’s] publication continue to reinforce its assessments,” the panel said in a summary of its initial findings. “The committee will remain vigilant in its oversight of the ongoing challenges presented by foreign nations attempting to secretly influence U.S. affairs.”

The committee is conducting one of two ongoing Capitol Hill probes into Russian interference in the 2016 election as well as possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. A third investigation, being conducted by the House Intelligence Committee, came to a controversial end in March.

The U.S. intelligence community concluded in 2017 that “Russia’s goals were to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate [Hillary Clinton] and harm her electability and potential presidency.” It also concluded the Russian government had “developed a clear preference” for Trump.

The committee, a bipartisan panel led by Sens. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.), agreed with that assessment.

“After 16 months of reviewing the intelligence that went into this report, we have found that the [intelligence community’s] finding — that Russia interfered in the election to help Trump and to hurt Clinton — is well-supported,” Warner said Tuesday on Twitter.

The panel’s findings stand in stark contrast with public statements by Trump, who has suggested claims of Russian interference are an “excuse” conjured up by Democrats to explain their surprise loss in 2016.

He has repeatedly suggested — including in a tweet Thursday — he believes Russia’s denials about election meddling. Trump also continues to push back on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, as well as potential obstruction of justice on his part, frequently describing the probe as a “witch hunt.”

Share:
Eric Lutz
By Eric Lutz
Reporter, Navigating Trump's America
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

These Parkland survivors are helping students have a voice at the ballot box

March 7, 2018

Most recent

Hawaii becomes the first state to ban sunscreens that damage coral reefs

2h ago

Scarlett Johansson is going to play a trans man — and just responded to criticism in the worst way

3h ago

Senate Intelligence Committee: Russia meddled in 2016 to hurt Clinton and help Trump

3h ago

People on Twitter are calling out Jack Dorsey for verifying groups that support hate speech — again

4h ago

Mic Daily: Trump will scale back affirmative action, a judge hits back at ICE and more

5h ago

Meet the conservative judges Trump is considering nominating to the Supreme Court

6h ago

Mark your calendars: The longest lunar eclipse in the 21st century is coming

9h ago

Judge blocks Trump administration from arbitrarily detaining asylum seekers

9h ago

Trump administration will encourage schools to end affirmative action policies

9h ago

Transplaining: I’m a cisgender man. How do I tell my friends and family my partner is transgender?

11h ago