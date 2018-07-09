Stories that pay off: How to save money on your next vacation
Landscape of a tropical paradise coast mariyaermolaeva/Shutterstock

Stories that pay off: How to save money on your next vacation

By Payoff Staff | 

Planning a vacation doesn’t mean you have to break the bank on airfare or hotels. By setting up loyalty accounts, picking the right credit cards and redeeming your points for travel, you book a getaway on the cheap. Here’s our guide to saving money on your time off — so your bank account can take a break, too.

3 steps to earning a free honeymoon with credit card points

How to book a honeymoon using credit card points
How to book a honeymoon using credit card points Angel Ruiz Sanchez/Shutterstock

Free flights and hotels are not only possible, they’re easily obtainable if you plan far enough in advance. This is how to use credit card points to your advantage — and do so responsibly. Read more here.

How to find the best credit cards — and when it’s better to go with cash back

Here are the best travel credit cards of 2018 — and the rules to live by when it comes to putting travel on your plastic.
Here are the best travel credit cards of 2018 — and the rules to live by when it comes to putting travel on your plastic. prostock-studio/Shutterstock

There’s an inevitable question you’re likely to face before every big trip or travel-related purchase: Do I need a better credit card? Before you plan your travel for 2018, here are the credit cards worth considering. Read more here.

Booking an entire vacation with cryptocurrency

Some people are using cryptocurrency to pay for vacation — but is it the smartest move?
Some people are using cryptocurrency to pay for vacation — but is it the smartest move? thanakorn_pae/Shutterstock

When bitcoin surged above $19,000 per coin in December, newly minted millionaires spent their windfall on luxuries like second homes and sports cars. A number of vacation sites, hotels and airlines are even trying to make a crypto-funded adventure a reality. But can you plan a whole trip with it? We find out. Read more here.

A beginner’s guide to maximizing travel points and miles for your next vacation

Maximizing your travel points from credit cards.
Maximizing your travel points from credit cards. Tri Vo/Mic

With a minimal time investment and willingness to alter your spending habits a bit, you’ll be wheels-up on a five-star vacation faster than Four Seasons room service with these expert tips. Read more here.

