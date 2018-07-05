Mic Daily: EPA head Scott Pruitt resigns, former Fox News exec joins the White House and more
By Tim Mulkerin | 

Scott Pruitt resigns after scandal-plagued tenure

Former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt is the latest high-profile casualty of President Donald Trump’s administration, after he resigned his role amid a swirling ethics scandal.

Trump has reportedly asked aides about possibility of invading Venezuela

President Donald Trump in 2017 “stunned” top advisers by raising the possibility of invading Venezuela, according to new reports Wednesday.

Number of migrant children in custody now up to nearly 3,000 despite order to reunify

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters on Thursday that the government currently has just under 3,000 separated immigrant children in its care, backtracking on previous claims that the number was closer to 2,047.

Disgraced former Fox News executive Bill Shine officially joins White House communications team

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that Bill Shine, who was ousted from Fox News in a sexual harassment scandal last year, has joined the White House communications team after weeks of speculation.

UK police are investigating 3 new allegations of sexual assault against Kevin Spacey

Actor Kevin Spacey is being investigated for three additional allegations of sexual assault in the United Kingdom, the BBC reported on Tuesday. Spacey was already being investigated by London police in connection with two other allegations of sexual assault and one of assault, according to the BBC. The former House of Cards star is now under investigation for a total of six alleged incidents in the U.K.

